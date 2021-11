Sony Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones | $80 | Target

You should probably replace those ragged old headphones of yours with these Sony noise canceling ones right now at Target. They’re $100 off their normal price of $180, which is both awesome and depressing for me, since I bought a pair of just regular ones late last year for the same price, and used at that. Succeed where I failed, and pick up these Bluetooth headphones for cheap!