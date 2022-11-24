BOGO + Free Gift | Three Ships

If your skin needs some salvation before the holiday rush, Three Ships’ BOGO sale might be of interest to you. Buy two items, the lower priced item is free. Sooooo simple. And today until November 28, you’ll receive a free gift with a purchase over $100. Maybe your sleepless Thanksgiving weekend needs biodegradable eye masks, which de-puff and dissolve with hot water. Impressive, and eco-friendly! Pair with Dew Drops, a mushroom-derived hyaluronic acid and Vitamin C serum that replenishes hydration and brightens the skin. Together, you’ll get the eye masks free. Pretty sweet for your prettiest skin!

