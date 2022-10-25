65" Class QN95B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | $2,400
QLED may not be at the level of OLED, but it still can create a beautiful picture with vivid colors and deep blacks. In some cases, they can look better in brightly lit rooms. And you won’t have to spend nearly as much as on an OLED. You can even save $900 right now on the 65" Neo QLED 4K TV from Samsung. Samsung is running a weeklong sales event to celebrate Black Friday a bit early this year and is having massive discounts across all of its product lines. See the full extent of what’s on sale here.