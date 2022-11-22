Black Friday is still a few days awa y but we’re already getting a preview of the deals to come. Samsung has already filled its site with Black Friday offers ahead of schedule so you can save on smartphones, TVs, and more. Some even come with free gifts of other Samsung products. We’ve pulled out the best deals below for you to explore. Come back to this page through the week as new deals come in.

Samsung’s flagship smartphone is available in a gorgeous choice of colors and is just a dang good smartphone. The 4nm processor is the fastest chip ever on a Galaxy smartphone. The battery lasts long and charges quickly. The camera quality is stunning thanks to the three lenses and HDR video support. Get it for $225 off plus receive up to $600 in enhanced trade-in credit.

The S22+ retains the rounded design of its predecessor and its screen measures at 6.6". Three lenses comprising of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 10MP telephoto for 3x zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens make for a versatile photo and video experience. It’s $150 off right now plus you can get up to $500 in enhanced trade-in credit.

The S22 is essentially the S22+ but in a smaller package. Its screen stretches across at 6.1". The phone is $75 off for Black Friday and you can receive up to $400 in enhanced trade-in credit.

The Z Fold4 is Samsung’s premiere Galaxy smartphone, featuring a 6.2" cover screen that unfolds to a wide 7.6" display on the inside as well as an under-display camera. It’s $350 off right now with enhanced trade-in credit that can save you up to an additional $1,000.

If the Z Fold4 is too much screen for you but you want the experience of a screen that folds, the Z Flip4 is more your speed. The enhanced trade-in credit goes up to $600 for this model and you’ll get $150 off.

Galaxy Z Fold3 | $600 off or $250 off + The Freestyle Projector

For the previous model of Samsung’s premiere, foldable phone, a choice is offered. You can either take off a full $600 from the price or take off $250 but also receive a free projector. The Freestyle normally goes for $600 itself so you’d be basically getting it for $350.

Samsung’s latest tablet comes is perfect for multitaskers on the move. Pair it with the S Pen to elevate your productivity even further. You can get one of these tablets for up to $300 off this week.

The Freestyle is a flexible projector from Samsung designed for taking cinema-quality entertainment on the go. You can enjoy visuals on any surface spanning up to 100". Most impressive are the automatic alignment capabilities of autofocus, auto-leveling, and auto-keystone. It seems to be an actual plug-and-play experience with little to no setup required.

The Frame is designed to just look like standard wall art when not in use as a TV. The anti-reflection matte keep whatever you have displayed on it looking like a real work of art.

This QLED TV creates its picture by utilizing a grid of quantum mini LEDs which allow for ultra-precise and breathtaking color. See your favorite shows and movies upscaled to 4K resolution with the AI-based processor. You can save up to $2,000 right now on it plus you’ll get three free months of Xbox Game Pass.



8K content itself is a little hard to come by, but there’s still value in watching 4K content on one. The neural quantum processor on this QLED is able to upscale what you’re watching so you can get even crisper images than ever before. Samsung has it for up to $2,000 off right now and it comes with three free months of Xbox Game Pass.