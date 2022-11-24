Sony 77" Bravia A80J OLED TV | $2,989 | Amazon



Sony’s massive and stunning 77" Bravia OLED TV is down 15% today. That’s over $500 off for anyone who doesn’t want to do the math. Experience intense contrast with deep blacks and rich colors for a fraction of the normal price. PlayStation 5 players, this is one of the best TVs on the market to get the most out of your new console. This model supports 4K at 120fps with its HDMI 2.1 ports, input lag as low as 8.5ms, and even has exclusive features for the PS5 like auto HDR brightness and contrast settings when starting up a new game.

