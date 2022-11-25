Pelitbro Automatic Cat Feeder with Camera | $125 | Clip Coupon | Amazon

Pelitbro Automatic Cat Feeder (One to Four Meals) | $60 | 13% Off + Coupon | Amazon

Pelitbro Automatic Cat Feeder (Up to Six Meals) | $60 | 22% Off + Coupon | Amazon

These delightful automatic cat feeders are on sale for Black Friday. These dispense meals at timed intervals daily, with large capacity to hold meals while you’re away. The storage keeps their kibble (up to 15mm) fresh, even if it’s a couple days’ worth at a time. There’s a Pelitbro with a camera to peep on your pet when they’re snackin’. But if that enough to keep an eye on your little guy, you can record 10 second voice memos to your cat, calling them towards the Pelitbro machine. These also have a dual power supply: plug it in, but pop in some back-up batteries too, so your cat will always be fed in case the power goes out. Order up!

