The Office: The Complete Series Blu-ray | $90 | Amazon

Hey there! Just here to let you know that I’m casually looking for something serious. Oh, and what am I overly competitive about? Everything. Best you know up front, I’m fluent in sarcasm. We can binge all nine seasons of The Office on Blu-ray for $90. After all, I’m just a Jim looking for his Pam.

BLAARRGGGHHHH... Excuse me... I just threw up on my keyboard.