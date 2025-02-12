About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Tech

Save Big on Appliances, Gaming Gear, Laptops and More at Best Buy's President's Day Sale

Might as well treat yourself to something nice with these huge sales going on.

By
Riley Blackwell
Check out huge savings on tech at up to 50% off.
Check out huge savings on tech at up to 50% off.
Graphic: Riley Blackwell

Presidents’ Day is one of those holidays no one really knows what to do with, but at least there’s always a good sale going on. Take advantage of the opportunity at Best Buy with huge savings of up to 50% off on major appliances and more. Appliances like this stainless steel Samsung Induction Range that’s now $2,105 off. but hurry in because this sale ends 2/17. Staying in for the day off isn’t such a bad idea either when you can upgrade your home theater with a new 77” Samsung 4K TV at a whopping $1,500 off. And compliment that new screen with savings on a Samsung Q Series sound bar, now 45% off down to just $330 this Presidents’ Day.

Presidents Day Sale | Up to 50% Off | Best Buy

There’s a whole category of deals just for you at Best Buy if you’re headed out of town this weekend. Save up to $170 on wearable watches, and hit the trails with big sales on headphones for all occasions.

Advertisement