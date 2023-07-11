Bestselling Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deal: the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2022) is Discounted Today

Immerse yourself in the best gaming experience possible with the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2022) gaming laptop. A perfect blend of style, power, and performance, this beast brings you a top-tier gaming experience right at your fingertips. With a current 7% discount on Amazon, there’s never been a better time to invest in this high-performance machine.

The device is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H Processor, offering up to 5.0 GHz clocking speed that promises smooth and uninterrupted gaming. It comes with 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM which ensures that heavy-duty games run smoothly without any lag.

The centerpiece of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2022) is definitely its display. The 15.6-inch Full HD (2560 x 1440) IPS Type Display offers a refresh rate of 300Hz, making it perfect for the gamer who desires high-quality visuals and fluid movements.

To augment the gaming experience, the laptop is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 - ROG Boost up to 1752 MHz at 140W. The MUX switch enables direct communication between the GPU and the display, drastically reducing performance latency.

Storage will not be a concern with the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2022) gaming laptop. With its 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD, you will get fast loading times and plenty of room for all your games, files, and software.

The laptop features a Per-Key RGB keyboard, which not only enhances the overall aesthetics of the laptop but also enables customizable backlighting for each key.

Although this gaming laptop is packed with high-end components, it retains an elegant aesthetic with a sturdy build. It is an excellent combination of form and function that is ideal for the modern gamer.

If you’re a serious gamer looking to upgrade or simply want to experience high-end gaming, we highly recommend the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2022) gaming laptop. With the current discount on Amazon, don’t miss out on the opportunity to own one.