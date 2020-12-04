All the Clothing You Need To Keep Toasty in Freezing Winter Weather

Photo : Alice Donovan Rouse

I was born and raised in Wisconsin, born in January to Russian immigrants. All this is to say that I know cold weather. I actually like cold weather, can you believe that? When my then-girlfriend, now wife, agreed to move out here, she did so only after I promised her a heated jacket and all the warm clothing money can buy. Thing is, I think there’s a misconception that cold-weather gear has to be bulky, unfashionable, or just straight up ugly. In truth, it’s all about layering, from the cozy warm socks that warm up your toes to the heated undershirt that adds warmth— but not bulk. You can even wear a denim jacket all winter long.

Here are some of my favorite ready for winter items available this season, so you too can stay warm, fashionably or not, that part is your own choice.

Outerwear

Image : Universal Standard

Universal Standard is one of my go-to brands for foundational clothing items like this versatile denim jacket. I’ve had it for a few years, and it’s still in fantastic condition. It’s tailored to fit a variety of body types, using a stretch denim that moves with your body. The denim jacket comes in black and a dark indigo.

The best thing about Universal Standard? Well, there are two.

1. You can order this jacket (and 7 other items) for free to try on and see if you love it. This way, you don’t have to worry about making an investment for something that doesn’t fit. If it’s not for you, easily return it.

2. Universal Standard offers a program is calls fit liberty. If your size changes within a year of making the purchase, you can exchange it easily for your new size. The dark indigo jacket is one of the eligible items for this program. And the jacket you trade in? It gets donated, not tossed. Available in an impressive, true to size, size range, 00 - 40, you can buy yours at a 54% discount for a limited time.

Graphic : Frances Austen

For a truly remarkable luxurious experience, you must get this ribbed cashmere scarf and matching hat in lacquer from Frances Austen. It’s so, so soft, and when you wear it, it makes you feel like a million dollars. Frances Austen is a woman-owned company, offering high-quality luxury silk and cashmere clothing made in Scotland for direct-to-consumer prices. While Frances Austen certainly isn’t budget-friendly, the price point is significantly less than the same items at high-end luxury brands for the same products. Based on the quality of this scarf, you can rest assured these investment pieces will last a lifetime.

Image : The Comfy

I’ve seen ads for this Comfy wearable blanket, and I think it’s perfect for a cozy night in, or a night eating burgers at a drive-in. While I’m still waiting for mine to get here, you’ll have to make do with this review.

“If you are a cold person ... be ready to have your life changed for flipping ever!!! This thing is the ultimate gold standard in comfort and warmth. Firepit ... COMFY. Husband insists on [the] house being glacial cold ... COMFY. Slight chill ... COMFY. Don’t feel like wearing a bra ... COMFY. Pants are a nope today ... COMFY. [Want] a blanket that won’t move ... get yourself a COMFY. This thing is an absolute necessity,” writes Noami N.

“What it lacks in fashion it makes up for in sheer warmth and snuggliness. Make no mistake you WILL look absolutely ridiculous in this bad boy. But I guarantee you won’t give a single flying fig because you will be warm as all heck. People will envy your toasty perfect level of comfort. Whoever named this was spot on cuz it’s comfy AF. Buy one or two or 5. You will not regret this ever.”

Available in 12 different colors and patterns, Comfy is priced at a reasonable $40.

Clothing

Image : California Cowboy

If you think this feature-rich flannel is just for men, I’d tell you that you are quite mistaken. In fact, it’s precisely the type of cold weather clothing my wife loves. The California Cowboy plaid is clearly well made, you can tell the quality of the fabric and the versatility of the design from the moment you pull it out of the box. It’s super soft, lined with a thermal material, and has enough pockets that pretty much any non-purse wearer will be satisfied. I mean it even has a reinforced bottle pocket and one for the vape you’re pretending to not be carrying (it’s 2020, who isn’t? Let’s be real).



Volt Heat T-Shirt | $130

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

This Volt Heat T-Shirt is what cold weather dreams are made of. It’s comfortably thin, well fitted, and perfect to wear under that denim jacket or leather moto that just can’t keep you warm. If you work outdoors, this t-shirt is a lot more versatile and non-constricting than a full-on heated jacket, so it’s a win-win all around. The best part? If you run this on the low setting, the jacket will warm you for a full eight hours on a charge. On high, it’s good to go for two intensely hot hours. Or, if you need it on high for more hours than that, Volt sells a different battery that gets the job done. This t-shirt is available in black, for chest sizes 36" - 52" and is quite stretchy.

Image : Ansea

Ansea reversible sweatpants are truly a work of art, made of a fine bonded Italian jersey. Ansea uses a low-impact dyeing method in a recycled water use facility in New York City. I’m actually wearing these right now as I type. The sweatpants feel extremely lux, offering a refined, fitted, and comfortable look without the baggy mess of traditional sweats. They’re also reversible, black on one side and gray on the other, conserving both closet space and money. Available in sizes XS - XXL (which fits like a plus-size 22), these sweatpants will run you $215 and last you a decade.

Shoes

Graphic : Gabe Carey

I’m a fan of Volt Heat, and these heated slippers are no exception. Faux fur lined, they’re my saving grace in my freezing cold office. Made to be worn inside the house and out, the slippers feature a built-in “smart” thermostat control which adjusts the heat so you’re cozy at the perfect temperature. The battery is intentionally small but powerful, it’s rechargeable and lasts for about 4 hours, and a thick sole ensures they won’t wear out anytime soon. The unisex slippers come in three colors: gray, navy, and brown. Available in “women’s” sizes 7 - 12.5 and “men’s” sizes 7 - 13, step into a pair yourself for $140.

Image : Bearpaw

Made of a cow suede upper and a sheepskin lining, the Bearpaw Moc II feel like luxury without the lux price tag. They come in “men’s” and “woman’s” but after receiving a pair of both, they look identical to me. The slippers boast a 4.5 / 5 stars rating on Amazon with over 2,000 reviews.

“Very comfortable, and built to last. Can be worn outside, many kids in [the] neighborhood wear them to school,” Paul wrote in an Amazon review. “I purchased replacement after 4 [and a half years] after soles developed cracks, which I expected as I wear them outside and am pretty tough on them. I now have a pair for inside and a pair for outside.”

Available in a boatload of different colors and patterns, pricing starts at $49. “Men’s” sizes 8 - 13 and “women’s” sizes 5 - 13.

Image : ECCO

Ecco designed this boot as a versatile option for fashion, warm and hiking. It has a rugged, rubber outsole that’s great for snow, rain and ice. Other unique features make it the go-to boot for fashionable cold weather. The insole is leather as well, leaving them feeling soft and comfortable. These boots will add a little edge to your wardrobe for an upgrade you’ll enjoy for many years to come.

Socks

Advertisement

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

Not all socks are created equal, especially for cold weather. If you’re a short sock kind of person, these bamboo socks regulate temperature, keeping your toes warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Bamboo socks also thwart strong odors if you’re worried about that. As a heftier alternative, Heat Holders are long, heavy, chunky socks, available for regular size feet and bigger feet and calves, so there is a perfect fit for most people. These socks also feature a reinforced heel and toe box, absolutely choice for warm feet lasting many winters yet to come.

Image : Rafi Nova

If we have to wear masks throughout the winter, why shouldn’t we have winter masks? Rafi Nova had the same thought, resulting in this lightweight quilted mask that offers wrap-around coverage that keeps your ears warm while staying safe. The mask is 3-ply and designed with an antimicrobial wicking layer designed to keeps moisture out and warmth in.