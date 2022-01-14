We’re in Year 3 of the pandemic and the CDC response at this point essentially boils down to, “Well everyone’s going to get it eventually,” which is alarming. If you do get it, I pray you only have mild symptoms. I finally got infected a couple of weeks ago and was lucky enough to quarantine and deal with the fever, congestion, and cough alone. It was hell, but not bad enough to need hospitalization so I’ll consider myself lucky. When the headaches from sinus pressure building up weren’t unbearable, I distracted myself how any gamer would.



Advertisement

If you’re going through it right now and need ways to keep your mind busy or are just bored of being in isolation, here are some excellent Nintendo Switch games recommended by our readers to help you get through it. And if you’re not sick, they’re just downright good games anyway.

The Best Nintendo Switch Games To Play in Bed With a Fever and Stuffy Nose, According to Our Readers

If you’re in the mood for a game that can be as challenging as you’d like, as the developers have added difficulty settings that can either make it a fairly brutal playthrough or simply walk you through the story, Celeste is one of the best Nintendo Switch games I’ve played. It is a platformer with a great story and addictive gameplay about Madeline’s journey climbing Mount Celeste and overcoming interesting obstacles along the way.

- Frosty

The answer for a fever-induced good time is Disco Elysium. I mean your brain is melting anyways, so why not go all-in with this really cool unique RPG/point and click hybrid. It’s really funny, really weird, and just odd in the right way.

- Nilus

The Ace Attorney games have always been noted for their humor, but this is, in my opinion, the funniest of the bunch. From working with the great Herlock Sholmes, to the way the self-proclaimed greatest justice system in the world conducts its trials, the humor and storyline just keep delivering. Goodness knows we can all use a bit of humor now. It’s also not a game that requires a great deal of brainpower. While there are riddles and puzzles, it’s very forgiving so your stuffy brain fogged achy head can take it easy for a bit. Granted, visual novel games/point and click games aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but this one has charm, humor, and some serious points too.

- Technomage101

I’m one of those people that reads before sleep. So something like The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (which I believe is still discounted) is great. It tires my eyes out, I don’t need to be actively engaged, I can save and put it down basically any minute, and is quite lengthy and should hold you until you feel better from your cold.

- LookSee

Advertisement

This game got a lot of criticism for its underwhelming adventure mode and lack of courses upfront understandably. However, they added more characters and courses post-release and the real fun is just queuing up and playing some golf. I don’t need a single-player story and I don’t even need the new rush mode where you run to your ball and race other players to sink it in the cup. The button controls are plenty fun and it all happens at a pace I can handle when fluid is flowing from my nose and it feels like my head is going to explode.

- Spooge

Advertisement

And some thoughts from our very own editor-in-chief.



Pokémon Sword and Shield. But more specifically, Dynamax Adventures in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Whenever I’m not in the mood to do anything that requires a whole lot of brain power—either solo or with my partner—my go-to activity is exploring the depths of the Max Lairs in Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC. For the most part, all you have to do is spam the most advantageous attack through four Max Raid battles, and at the end you get a legendary as well as some Dynite Ore you can trade for Exp. Candies that’ll quickly level up your ‘mon. It’s one of the most mindless things you can do in a mainline Pokémon game, but it’s also plenty rewarding. And because there are nearly 50 legendaries you can catch in each game, it’ll at least last you through the rest of flu season.

- Gabe Carey