Craftsman 71pc Mechanic Tool Set | $50 | Amazon

How long has it been since you bought a new socket set? Ten years? Fifteen? Bet you have no idea where your 15mm socket is, and it’s probably been at least two years since you saw that 9/16". Don’t worry, we have you covered: Amazon is selling this Craftsman 71pc set of sockets—both metric and SAE—and other mechanic tools (but mostly sockets) for $50—that’s $14 off for those counting. The set also includes a 3/8" and 1/4" drive ratchet, and I don’t know why it’s not listed, but it appears to also include two sets of hex wrenches. The carrying case for all of these is Versastack-compatible, which means it can stack easily with any other cases also compatible with the standard.

Someone asked about Craftsman reliability in the comments of a deal tools from the company last week, and it got me curious: in my youth, one of the biggest deals about Craftsman was that you could take its tools to any Sears and have it replaced, no questions asked. I just checked, and though that doesn’t appear for all of their tools (and I couldn’t say if it ever did), it does at least apply to their mechanic tools, which, according to the Craftsman website, have a full lifetime warranty, and can be taken to any retail partner for exchange.