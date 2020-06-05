Photo : Garrett Mizunaka ( Unsplash

It can be tough to maintain a natural, year-long glow when you’ve been cooped indoors for months. That doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of options to fix that, like self-tanners.



Whether you want to top up the dewy, bronze glow that you built up before lockdown kicked in or you need to kick a winter pallor, there’s a self-tanner out there for you.

Here’s our list of what we reckon are some of the best self-tanners available to suit a range of needs.

The All-Natural Pick

Image : Botanic Tree

Botanic Tree’s Self Tanner is touted by the company for its all-natural list of ingredients, giving you your glow without the guilt. It only uses organic extracts, including shea butter, avocado, vanilla, and apricot to make sure that you’re both looking and smelling great. Plus, it’s vegan, so the environmentally and ethically conscious can enjoy a tan without worrying about what it’ll do to the planet.



The Beginner’s Set

Image : St. Tropez

The St. Tropez Self Tan Starter Kit a great starting point if you’re a tanning novice. It contains the brand’s famous Classic Mousse for all your bronzing needs, an applicator mitt to minimize mess, and a bunch of the company’s Prep & Maintain essentials to top up your color when necessary. Take the guesswork out of your first time tanning with St. Tropez’s signature formula that gives you a glow as quickly as one hour after application.

The 7-Day Glow Pick

Image : Skinerals

After a week-long, healthy glow? Look no further than the Skinerals Californium Self Tanner Mousse, which is gentler on the skin and delivers amore natural look than more intense options. Suitable for use on both your face and your body, this is versatile product has a non-greasy application and lasts for about a week, making it easy to maintain if you’re pressed for time.

The Full-Face Pick

Image : Beauty By Earth

If you’re already happy with your body’s summer glow, but worried you’re going to struggle to foundation-match your face, you should get the Beauty By Earth Self Tanner For Face. It provides a vegan facial tan that moisturizes at the same time. If you want something specially formulated for your face, then this cruelty-free option that boasts no streaks or dark spots after use should be at the top of your list.



The Time-Efficient Choice

Image : Jergens

Sometimes you want the luxury of a beach glow without the hours needed to get one. The Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Sunless Tanning Mousse is a hit if you’ve only got a minute to tan before you have to head out the door. This self-tanner only takes about 60-seconds to dry. While your tone will deepen over hours like any good self-tanner, all it takes is a quick slip and slap before you can get on with your day, making it perfect for busy professionals.



