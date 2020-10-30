Buying a PS5? I (Dual)Sense You’ll Need Some Accessories

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

With PlayStation 5 launch season in full swing, you’ll want to get squared away with the best accessories. This 4K gaming console packs some serious power and speed that Sony will certainly feed with a platter of quality exclusive games.

Early on, you’ll find that—outside of headsets—there isn’t much compatible with the PS5 just yet. All of Sony’s official peripherals match the console’s alien-esque trappings and they look like they’re dripping in quality. We’ll call out alternatives wherever possible, though, and you can bet we’ll issue updates as the world of PS5 accessories expands.

Are you ditching the console wars for more harmonious shores? Pick up some quality Xbox Series X and Series S accessories while you’re at it!

Best PlayStation 5 Controller

Screenshot : Sony

There’s only one real option for extra PlayStation 5 controllers right now, and that’s the DualSense Wireless Controller. Curiously, while the PS5 will support the outgoing DualShock 4, you can only use it for playing PlayStation 4 games. There’s a really good reason for it, we promise.



Much like the DualShock’s introduction of built-in speakers and integrated touchpad, the DualSense ushers in new features that heighten your immersion in supported games.

You’ll feel it most in the rumble and triggers, the former using new technology that allows developers to implement precise vibration patterns to more accurately simulate things like weapon recoil. Meanwhile, the triggers support varying levels of force and tension depending on what you’re doing, so drawing a bowstring or pulling a trigger could take a little more pressure than throwing a punch.

By the by, this isn’t a gaming controller, but if you watch a lot of movies and TV, you should consider picking up the PS5 Media Remote. It has quick launch buttons for some of the top streaming services like Netflix, Spotify, and Disney+, plus all the buttons you need to navigate the PS5 dashboard and control playback. Thanks to its standard infrared interface, you can also program it to control your TV’s power and volume.

Best PlayStation 5 Racing Steering Wheels

Screenshot : Logitech

If you spend a lot of your time testing your torque on hot digital pavement, a racing wheel will take your experience to the next level. The Logitech G29 is a fantastic option. This is still one of the best racing wheels across three console generations and running.



It’s not a cheap purchase by any means at $228, but with real metal and leather surrounded by durable car-grade plastics, I’m sure you can understand the premium. More than good looks, this steering wheel comes paired with three floor pedals and force feedback to make you feel like you’re actually out on the road. This listing is a little costlier at $288, but it comes bundled with a dedicated force shifter if you’re feeling masochistic.

Best PlayStation 5 SSDs

Image : Western Digital

Sony introduced a new system architecture with the PlayStation 5 that relies heavily on SSD storage to run its best. Specifically, the PS5 uses an NVME drive that reaches up to 5.5 gigabits per second transfer rates, and although it’s possible to expand that storage, Sony has confirmed it will only work with a currently short list of approved products.



Western Digital’s SN850 lineup is the only one to make the cut as of writing, and even then, we’re not sure if Sony will require a firmware update to take advantage. We’ll be sure to update this post whenever that changes, but if you’re willing to chance it, you can get it in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

Best PlayStation 5 External Hard Drives



Image : Western Digital

Although the PlayStation 5 prefers SSDs, there’s still a use for mechanical or flash-based external hard drives. For one, you can store your PS5 games there long-term, but you’ll need to transfer them back to the internal hard drive whenever you want to play them. That’s a much shorter wait than a download, though!



More than that, any PS4 games stored can be played directly from the external hard drive, so if you foresee a healthy amount of backwards compatible gaming in your future, there’s plenty of reason to keep one on hand. Western Digital’s P10 Game Drive is perfect for this. A 5TB block should give you more than enough breathing room.

An external SSD works too, and although it shares acronyms with the internal M.2 NVME sticks you can buy for your PS5, you’ll be bound by the same rules as any other external hard drive, only it’ll work faster. This 2TB Samsung T5 has the space and speed to fill all your needs.

Best Wired Headsets for PlayStation 5

Image : Astro Gaming

The Astro A40 TR remains one of the best values in gaming headsets. Paired with the MixAmp Pro TR, you’re getting fully adjustable Astro Audio V2 sound that’s healthy on bass, but not so much that those random frags overpower the sound of nearby footsteps. The Astro A40 is one of the few mainstream gaming headsets featuring open back earcups. Thankfully, you can change that with a mod kit if you so desire.



The SteelSeries Arctis Pro is a good bit more expensive than the Astro A40 TR, but not for no reason. This model includes a GameDAC that enriches the sound coming from your PS5 or PC with Hi Res audio enhancements. Like the wireless Arctis Pro’s base transmitter, the GameDAC has an OLED screen and dial for controlling volume levels and voice chat balance. Also similar to its cordless twin is support for DTS Headphone:X 2.0.

For budget headsets, I can’t get over the Astro A10. You’ll be amazed how good they sound for just $60. They have powerful bass and a fantastic flip-to-mute microphone. The headband cushion leaves a bit to be desired, but I regularly wear these for ours with no complaints.

I have to admit, however: the bass on those can be overpowering for some palettes. If you’re in that camp, grab the SteelSeries Arctis 1 and never look back.

Best Wireless Headsets for PlayStation 5

Image : SteelSeries

Official accessories are always nice, but unlike some of PlayStation 5's other peripherals, the field for headsets is wide open. That said, the Pulse 3D headset is as fine a place to start as any. I can’t attest to this particular product’s worth quite yet, but I did have some time with Sony’s official Platinum wireless headset. If that’s anything to go by, you’re in for super soft cups delivering solid audio. I definitely preferred the sound coming out of the other headsets on this list. Whether that holds true for the Pulse 3D remains to be seen.



Like much of the PlayStation 5 ecosystem, the Pulse 3D headset begs to be seen with a funky design (one I’ve grown a personal liking to, I might add). More than that, Sony says it’ll deliver 3D audio on PS5 in supported games, which should cover the full gamut of first party games at minimum, and more AAA titles will take advantage in time. The headset features on-ear volume controls, dual noise-canceling microphones (both hidden from sight), and a stated 12-hour battery life. If you’re a first party-first kind of person, this is it, chief. Unfortunately, you can’t actually buy it anywhere since it’s sold out everywhere.

So let’s talk alternatives! When it comes to wireless headsets, my personal favorite right now is the Astro A50, and it’s compatible with PlayStation 5 (and PC) from the jump. With a $300 price tag, you have to be in it for all the utility the base station affords you, with multiple optical and line audio ports to interweave all your sources through to the powerful 40mm neodymium drivers tuned with Astro Audio V2.

With the right configuration (that would take way too long to explain here), you can send your entire home theater’s audio to the base station, which throws it up to 30 meters to your headset over a 2.4GHz connection. It also has a meaty battery that easily lasts multiple hours-long gaming sessions, and you’re easily topped up by dropping it into the base station.

Topping it all off, the Astro A50 comes with easy EQ presets, and you can also tweak almost every aspect of sound through the Astro Command Center software. That includes just how loud the flip-to-mute boom mic sounds to your voice party.

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless deserves a big shoutout, too. It comes to the table $30 more expensive than the Astro A50, and judging by its feature set, that’s much deserved. It offers a similarly port-heavy 2.4GHz wireless base station with lossless low latency audio, but it also bears onboard sound controls, including volume, chat mix, and cycling through EQ profiles.

I especially like the added Bluetooth connectivity that enables gaming and mobile use simultaneously, and with removable batteries, you can easily keep these going for years. While I haven’t used this headset personally, I can tell you Arctis headsets consistently deliver the supersonic goods with well-balanced tuning, and the neodymium magnet drivers inside this one are the first to feature DTS Headphone:X 2.0, the latest in surround sound.

The HyperX Cloud Flight offers great value for the money, and it’s totally compatible with PS5. Your main eye-popper is that 30-hour battery life, which happens to be enough to outlast a 24-hour Twitch stream. HyperX goes for a more traditional design here. It’s not at all boring, though, with LED lighting effects enhancing the exposed red cabling on each earcup. Reviews around the web say the sound coming out of the 50mm drivers is above grade, and the detachable boom microphone carries your voice crystal clear.

Best PlayStation 5 DualSense Charger

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

The DualSense controller charges with an included USB-C cable, but if you’re planning on buying in pairs, you should pick up a charging station or two. The official DualSense Charging Station is out of stock as of writing, but Collective Minds, makers of one of our favorite Switch peripherals, is accepting pre-orders for a $20 alternative. Go solo with two controllers and you can put one on the hook and take the other off to prolong your marathon gaming sessions without tethering yourself to a USB port.



Best Cameras for PlayStation 5

We’re not sure if the HD Camera for PlayStation 5 will ever get PS Eye-like capabilities for camera-enabled gaming, but if you’re planning on broadcasting and recording gameplay clips often, you’ll want one on retainer. You can add yourself to your streams or gameplay clips, and the PS5 can even remove the background from your picture without a green screen, though you can add one to chroma key yourself for an even cleaner look.