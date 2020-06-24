It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Clothing and Lifestyle

Here’s the Best Pride Gear You Can Buy to Support LGBTQ Organizations and Causes

mechanicshopfemme
Chaya M Milchtein
Filed to:Pride 2020
Pride 2020Clothing
47
Save
Illustration for article titled Here’s the Best Pride Gear You Can Buy to Support LGBTQ Organizations and Causes
Photo: Stavrialena Gontzou (Unsplash)

I’ve loved Pride month since I first came out while in foster care. There’s just something about the pure joy in living life out loud and celebrating yourself exactly as you are. I didn’t have the money to spend on rainbow shoes or fancy eyelashes but I always dreamed of what I could buy one day.

Now as a queer adult, I try to make sure that my celebration makes an actual impact. To me, that means spending my hard-earned money at small queer-owned businesses or with cooperations that intentionally give back to the community they’re intending to uplift.

Here is some of the best Pride gear this year has to offer. Not only will you get to tout your Pride, you’ll be supporting queer-owned small businesses or community non-profits with your purchases, too.

Illustration for article titled Here’s the Best Pride Gear You Can Buy to Support LGBTQ Organizations and Causes
Image: Mita Bear Designs
Mita Bear Designs

I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of my boring old mask. Since masks are now part of our everyday life, it makes sense to buy one that makes you smile every time you catch your reflection. Mita Bear Designs makes this mask that centers the support of transgender people of color.

This community creator donates a portion of proceeds to directly support low-income transgender people of color. The ultimate form of mutual aid, it doesn’t come with any operational costs, budget meetings, or rent. Instead, every dollar is made the most of.

Illustration for article titled Here’s the Best Pride Gear You Can Buy to Support LGBTQ Organizations and Causes
Image: Teva
Teva Pride Sandals

Teva sandals, a cult favorite, are known to be incredibly comfortable and certainly make a statement no matter where you choose to wear them. For the last few years, Teva has come out with a Pride collection, and this year is no different. They’ll also be donating $20,000 to It Gets Better Project in conjunction with this collection.

The It Gets Better Project works to make the world a better place for LGBTQ youth around the globe. The organization understands that growing up has enough of its own challenges without adding the stigma of being queer to the mix. Their viral social media campaign “It Gets Better” has reached nearly every corner of the globe.

Illustration for article titled Here’s the Best Pride Gear You Can Buy to Support LGBTQ Organizations and Causes
Image: Lane Bryant
Lane Bryant Pride Collection

Lane Bryant is the first place I ever bought a pair of jeans that actually fit me. Since then, Lane Bryant has dressed me for more than just job interviews and dates. Every year as long as I can remember, the company has released a Pride collection that spans everything from jewelry to sleepwear and swimsuits. Lane Bryant offers you all the plus size clothing you need in the rainbow colors you want. I can personally attest to the comfort and fit of this collection as they recently gifted me a shirt, and I’m in love!

Lane Bryant will be donating 10% to GLSEN, for a total donation of up to $30,000. GLSEN believes that every LGBTQ student has a right to a safe supportive education, and the organization has a network of educators and local chapters supporting students and uplifting their voices to make this belief a reality.

TARTE Let it Rain-bow Eye Set

Illustration for article titled Here’s the Best Pride Gear You Can Buy to Support LGBTQ Organizations and Causes
Image: Sephora
I’m a sucker for makeup, and this Tarte palette makes me so happy. Every year I try out a palette like this one to create a rainbow look for my local Pride celebration. This compact is perfect for that rainbow look or any other colorful or creative makeup looks you might conjure up. Plus, Sephora will donate $1 from each purchase to LGBT organizations.

Illustration for article titled Here’s the Best Pride Gear You Can Buy to Support LGBTQ Organizations and Causes
Image: Pride Lips
Pride Lips Lip Gloss

Available year-round, Black LGBT entrepreneur Raiden created this line of affordable and handmade lip glosses. They come in a multitude of Pride variations, including the traditional rainbow, bi pride, pansexual pride, and others.

I love that these lip glosses are intentionally vegan and cruelty-free. Pride Lips is also not sticky, a problem that can be found with many lip glosses. They’re infused with almond oil to help moisturize your lips and lightly scented for a pleasant experience.

While a portion of the proceeds won’t go to supporting a specific cause, the sale of these lip glosses supports a Black-owned small business, and that’s enough of a reason for me.

Illustration for article titled Here’s the Best Pride Gear You Can Buy to Support LGBTQ Organizations and Causes
Image: dezARTdez
dezARTdez Art Print

Are you looking to add a little joy to your home? dezARTdez prints are just what your place needs to jazz it up and put a smile on your face. The pictured art print is one of many this artist offers. They all have highly saturated colors and are really soft since they’re printed on high-quality Epson matte paper. Designed and printed by a Black queer artist, the prints are ready to frame and hang on your wall.

Illustration for article titled Here’s the Best Pride Gear You Can Buy to Support LGBTQ Organizations and Causes
Image: Zenni
Zenni Pride Glasses

Glasses are such an important part of the way you present yourself to the world. For all of you glasses wearers out there, Zenni has a lovely Pride collection this year. Zenni makes it easy to own multiple rotating pairs because the prices are just so good! This collection has a special added bonus: they’ll also be donating ALL revenue from this collection to the It Gets Better project, which focuses on helping young LGBT people worldwide, during the entire month of June.

Illustration for article titled Here’s the Best Pride Gear You Can Buy to Support LGBTQ Organizations and Causes
Image: Social Miscreant Tees
Social Miscreant Tees

While many collections focus on rainbows and gay pride, Social Miscreants colors a bit outside the box. A non-binary owned shop, Social Miscreants features t-shirts that represent a variety of sexual orientations and gender identities. T-shirts feature colors of gender identity flags and pronouns. Support this queer-owned shop and get yourself a t-shirt (available up to a size 4x) and wear your pride on your chest.

Illustration for article titled Here’s the Best Pride Gear You Can Buy to Support LGBTQ Organizations and Causes
Image: Fossil
Fossil Pride Watch

Are watches your thing? This Pride watch from Fossil is a limited collection timepiece that’s both classic and allows you to share your pride subtly. A portion of sales from this watch is being donated to the Hetrick-Martin Institute. The Hetrick-Martin Institue works to better the lives of LGBT youth in the USA and beyond. As the host agency of the Harvey Milk School in New York City, The Hetrick-Martin Institute is at the forefront of both on-the-ground support for the LGBT youth and using their platform to influence policy decisions.

Illustration for article titled Here’s the Best Pride Gear You Can Buy to Support LGBTQ Organizations and Causes
Image: Levi’s
Levi’s Pride Use Your Voice Jacket

In transgender pride flag colors, this tie-dye jacket is the perfect lightweight option for summer and year-round. With 100% of revenue from this jacket going to OutRight Action International, it’s something you want to buy before it sells out.

Illustration for article titled Here’s the Best Pride Gear You Can Buy to Support LGBTQ Organizations and Causes
Image: Fabletics
Fabletics Pride Capsule Collection

I have seen Fabletics everywhere for the last six months or so and finally decided to give them a try myself. Their workout clothing delivered on the comfort and quality I needed.

They offer leggings, shorts, t-shirts, a variety of sport bra options as well as other athletic wear—buying from the new Pride collection is a no brainer!

Fabletics is donating 10% of net proceeds to the It Gets Better Project, with a minimum donation of $25,000.

Illustration for article titled Here’s the Best Pride Gear You Can Buy to Support LGBTQ Organizations and Causes
Image: Baked by Melissa
Baked by Melissa Rainbow Cupcakes

Have you ever been to an airport and seen the Baked by Melissa cupcakes? Every time I am traveling, I can’t help but treat myself to one (well who am I kidding, definitely more than one). Those little mini cakes are packed full of sugar and love. Did you know you can have them delivered to your home?

They will be donating 10% from the sale of their Pride desserts to The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in NYC. Community centers are a family hub, serving every part of the community from youth to elderly. The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in NYC serves an incredible amount of people, so their donation will be put to good use.

Illustration for article titled Here’s the Best Pride Gear You Can Buy to Support LGBTQ Organizations and Causes
Image: Toni Reed (Upsplash)
Pride gear is not limited to June nor does it have to be rainbow at all. You can show your support for the community or fly your own Pride flag high (symbolically) year-round. From yard signs that proclaim your support or more subtly jewelry that supports a Black queer artist, you have the opportunity to use your wallet to support the LGBT community all year long. Shop queer made soaps, candles, and even genderless evening wear.

