Halloween is a great excuse to use your imagination and play a character for a night or two. If you’re a cosplayer (like me), it’s a fantastic opportunity to show off to friends who wouldn’t usually go to conventions with you. If you’re throwing a party, don’t leave your pets out this year. I love owners who match costumes with their fluffy babies; however, thinking outside the box shows a real appreciation for the holiday. Here are five of the best pet costumes for cats and dogs that accomplish that. Just remember to have a good time, stay safe, and know there is no wrong time to get dressed up and throw a shindig.

Nicktoons kids of a certain age remember CatDog. While this was a great show, it did leave us with many existential questions chief among them, which end do I pet first? We have complete faith that if you grab this for your doggo they’ll be the initiator in all pats and scratches. If you have a bigger cat, this could be an excellent way to confuse your guests further and give them a real CatDog situation.



Does your pooch have a nose for finance? Did they help you pick your stocks? Mine did; that’s why I own two shares of Del Taco. This business suit says I’m a doggo here for networking and will enter into any agreement because I was taught to shake in obedience school. We recommend entering into negotiations with this adorable go-getter with a pocket full of treats.



Now, obviously, this look works best for black cats if they aren’t already dressing up as Salem or Binx. But this set is giving major Nandor and Lazlo vibes a la What We Do In The Shadows. The cape and tophat turn your little familiar into a classy spooky entity. The bat wings are the purrfect transformation into a traditional Halloween ensemble. I say start the night off with the cape, then yell, “Bat,” and have your fanged pal emerge as an eternal bloodsucker. Bonus points if they are, in fact, biters.



Halloween is a great time to show our fandoms and introduce people to new movies, books, games, and lore they might not otherwise come across. As someones who loves sharing anime with new friends, this Attack on Titan cape is incredible. Recruit your furry best friend as a scout to battle against the monstrous villains. This cape is absolutely adorable for a kitten or pupper, and you can grab a matching one for yourself.



We work so our pets can have a better life. Why not make your fluffball the literal representation of that? Turn your cat or dog into the bread we chase each day. This will be especially funny if you have a fur baby that is already bread-like, this is true of most cats, and of course, all corgis. It’s also a pretty sweet callback to many, many cat bread memes.

