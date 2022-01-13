After nearly two years of this thing, we’re still not nearing the end of the pandemic. Things might be better or worse, but they’re not over. It means that a lot of people are still keen to look after themselves and others, but the isolation is hard to deal with. It means that looking at making a nice outside space is more important than ever, but in the colder months, that’s a big ask.

Thankfully, there are a few ways to take the chill out of the air, and getting a decent outdoor heater is probably the most efficient way to make your outside space more comfortable. They can be a bit expensive though, so it always helps to know what you’re looking for, and also where to pick one up. So, we’ve gone through the options out there and picked out the best outdoor heaters for you.

While not an ideal choice for home use, Frontgate’s commercial patio heater is an excellent choice for those with small businesses and outdoor dining areas. It kicks out an impressive 46,000 BTUs of heat thanks to a Piezo igniter system, and it manages it with stainless steel burners and a double mantle heating grid. Better yet, it’s currently on sale for $25 off, which isn’t the biggest saving in the world, but every little helps.

Graphic: Jason Coles

Providing a safe and warm bonfire experience, the Tacklife 28-inch outdoor fire table uses propane fuel to provide a stable and green burning fire. This product is also fashionable enough that when you cover the lid it can be converted into a casual outdoor dining table or coffee table. The bottom steel panels have a wicker look that is guaranteed to fit seamlessly with the rest of your outdoor furniture. It also comes with an automatic ignition device to control the fire while maintaining its satisfying temperature.

If you’re after something smaller and easier to bring with you, then the Buyplus Portable Patio Heater is a surprisingly effective way to warm up. It comes with an 89-inch cord, it’s light, and it has multiple modes to allow you to get the right heating for the setting. It’s also easy to adjust, so you can have it aimed at whoever is feeling the cold most. Plus, you can currently save 10% on it by clipping the coupon before you add it to your cart.

Nothing beats a rustic flair to our outdoor heating needs! This portable, small Terra Flame fireplace is great if you’re looking to soak in the ambience of a sunset on your patio deck. It’s 11-inches in diameter and over 5-inches in height. This product is hand-cast with organic concrete, and the bowl has a natural finish to look super southwest. It’s the perfect showstopper for when you invite friends for a socially distanced meal outdoors.

The Briza Infrared Patio Heater - Electric Patio Heater is a great investment for your outdoor heating needs. This product can be easily mounted to the ceiling or wall of your patio just as well as it could be to its tripod stand. With carbon infrared technology, this heater produces infrared rays that are easily absorbed by surface areas, thus raising the ambient temperature. The tripod stands’ adjustable legs extend far out, providing a stable base that eliminates the need for sandbags. It also has three options for heat settings, including 900W, 1200W, and 1500W.

Standing at 7'6" tall, this stylish propane gas heater is of commercial quality, radiating warmth from a ceramic-glass heating column with a 38,000 BTU output. This heater also comes with a built-in safety valve that will automatically shut off the fuel supply if the unit is tilted or tipped. Crafted with convenience in mind, this product includes wheels for easy transport and storage. While all required accessories are included in the box, be sure to purchase your own 20-pound propane tank and fuel in order for the item to be fully operational.

It’s not just people that get cold when the weather drops, your pets are probably feeling it too. If you like to let your furry friends run around outside on their own as they please, then it’s a good idea to make sure they’ll stay toasty by grabbing this Akoma Dog House Heater. The heat output can be adjusted between 30°F and 1o0°F, and it’s got a smooth design and a heat shield to make sure they don’t hurt themselves.

This story was originally published by Chaya M. Milchtein on 10/06/2020 and updated with new information by Jason Coles on 01/13/2022.

