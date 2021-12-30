The advent of department stores was an important one. Among other things, it allowed women to exist in public unaccompanied by a dude. But with mothers everywhere still mourning the loss of greats like Lord & Taylor (or local faves like Strawbridge’s), our nation turns its lonely eyes to Macy’s. Macy’s, ever stalwart, not only still exists, but to borrow today’s parlance, still goes. That said, strolling the aisles (virtually or IRL) can be a total slog. So we did the hard stuff for you.
From furniture to fitness to kitchen and beyond, these are the best home and lifestyle deals at Macy’s right now:
Best Accessory
Calvin Klein All Purpose Travel Backpack, $70
A classic black bag should be a staple of everyone’s collection. Calvin Klein happens to have perfected theirs. Right now, the All Purpose Travel Backpack is down to $70, which is a total steal. The backpack features padded straps for wearable comfort but can be folded away and stored if you’d prefer to carry it like a shopper tote. Seriously, the design is hyper-accessible; with three exterior zip pockets and plenty of interior storage, it’s equally useful for school, errands, and travel alike. It’s even carry-on sized. Best of all, the bag itself has a lightweight construction, so you won’t feel weighed down before you load it up.
Best Bedding
Berkshire Classic Velvety Plush Twin Blanket, $20
Do you want this blanket that you are looking at right now, or are you a liar? Thought so. The Berkshire Classic Velvety Plush Twin Blanket is down to $20, and the first thing I’m going to say is that “Twin” seems something of a misnomer. The plush polyester wrap measures 60" x 90", which is more generously sized than you’d expect. It’s also so soft. And beyond cozy. I have an even bigger one, and it’s a near-constant struggle with the cat for Blanket Dominance. It’s available in an array of colors for the same price, but obviously this vibrant “Hippie Tye Die Wizard” (real name) is the pattern to beat.
Best Bedroom Furniture
SensorGel 8-inch Memory Foam Mattress, $297
I will admit that the SensorGel 8" Memory Foam Mattress did not make my roundup of the best mattresses you can buy online, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t special. Especially at a closeout price of $297, since the full price will run you close to $1,000. This cushy bed-in-a-bag is smooth and supportive, and its gel-infused foam construction ensures the mattress will retain its shape (and buoyancy) for years to come. No box spring required. Also, the top layer is ventilated, which means it’s a suitable choice for even those of us who tend to heat up like a burrito overnight without meaning to.
Best Kitchen Appliance
Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System, $180
Extremely high-tech smushing, blending, chopping, and processing technology comprises just about everything in the Ninja Foodi line, and its items are normally priced accordingly. That’s part of what makes the Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System going for $180 such a great deal. (It’s normally way north of $200.) This wizard-like blender and its attachments can whip up just about anything you need in no time at all, plus it has multiple cups (and lids) for to-go treats. Smoothies and acai bowls actually not your thing? Well, what about soups? Cookie dough? Margaritas? Exactly. Upgrade your kitchen and be the envy of your friends today.
Best Office Furniture
Homelegance Carruth Writing Desk, $279
Why is a raven like a writing desk? It isn’t. Macy’s doesn’t sell exquisitely modernist ravens in a dark cherry finish for an exceptional price. They do, however, have the Homelegance Carruth Writing Desk for $279. While not an answer to a famous nonsense riddle, it is the answer to the eternal question: How can I class up my home office space? This stately desk includes ample workspace and three drawers for easy storage. It’s also just understated enough that it’s equally well-suited for a guest room, den, or fancy room of the house that no one’s actually allowed to be in. On the off chance that you’ve long since finished making improvements to the work from home setup, that is.
Best Smart Watch
Fitbit Versa 2, $130
The New Year is just around the corner, which means many of us are sketching out plans for a healthier, fitter 2022. The Fitbit Versa 2, which is down to $130, just may help with that. With this, you’re able to choose from over 15 exercise modes that offer real-time stats during your routines. You’re able to track your heart rate, activity, sleep patterns, and even reproductive health all from the watch. Of course, it has other normal features, like time and date, as well as easy access to apps like Gmail and Facebook. On top of that, Amazon Alexa is built right into it. Dare I say you’ll enjoy getting in shape this year?
Best Wellness Product
Sharper Image Aromatherapy Neck & Shoulder Wrap, $12
Okay, look, I have this thing, and I bought it at full price, and I don’t even care that the price has gone down to $12. Or that Macy’s has the Sharper Image Aromatherapy Neck & Shoulder Wrap in a bunch of cute colors while I’m stuck with almost-gray. That’s how much I love it. It smells like lavender, chamomile, peppermint, and additional herbs, which is beyond soothing. The fill adds weight to it as well, which has helped me during migraines and the onset of anxiety attacks. You can microwave the neck wrap for relaxing warmth, or pop it in the freezer before use for an oh-so-cooling effect. It’s plush and supportive without being obstructive, so you can easily work while wearing it, too.