It's all consuming.
Subscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Kinja Deals

Best LEGO Deals for Amazon's October Prime Day 2023

Star Wars, Back to the Future, Horizon Forbidden West, Black Panther, Pixar's Up, Minecraft, and more LEGO sets are on sale this Prime Big Deal Days.

By
The Inventory Bot
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Best LEGO Deals for Amazon&#39;s October Prime Day 2023
Graphic: Images: Amazon, Sam Ruddy, Mike Fazioli, Riley Blackwell

Unleash your creativity and venture into a world of endless possibilities with our extensive range of themed building sets. From iconic television series and beloved movies to celebrated franchises and fascinating real-world inspirations, we have an option for everyone. For the sci-fi fans, delve into the intricacies and splendor of intergalactic battleships and famed fighter aircrafts. Should you desire a nostalgic journey back in time, we have kits that celebrate renowned moments in popular culture. Discover the beauty of architectural design with our delightful bouquet building set, or stand taller than ever with our inspired video game constructions. For the superhero fans, we have offerings based on popular marvel characters. Alternatively, indulge in a blend of music and creativity with our DIY guitar model building set designed specifically for the music enthusiasts. For all lovers of animation, we have an enchanting surprise that carries memories of a touching Disney story. Our collection doesn’t leave out the fans of charming sandbox video games, either.

Transport Yourself to The Mandalorian World with 20% off the LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest 75331 UCS Set

Image for article titled Best LEGO Deals for Amazon&#39;s October Prime Day 2023
Image: Amazon (LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest 75331 UCS Set on Amazon)

Immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe with the LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest 75331 UCS Set. This Ultimate Collector’s Series (UCS) kit, sold on Amazon, is a dream come true for Star Wars fans and ardent LEGO builders.

This Bestselling LEGO Flower Bouquet Is Both Beautiful And 23% Off for Prime Day

The best-selling LEGO bouquet of flowers is on sale once again.
The best-selling LEGO bouquet of flowers is on sale once again.
Graphic: Sam Ruddy

If you’re looking for a gift for a loved one (or yourself!), you could do a lot worse than this snazzy 756-piece LEGO flower bouquet at 23% off. Featuring (LEGO) roses, daisies, snapdragons, and more, this romantic gift make for a great display piece in its recipient’s home. The plastic is made from sustainable, plant-based materials and features a variety of beautiful colors. Give the gift of flowers without an expiration date.

Prime Day Deal: the LEGO Icons Back to the Future Time Machine is 20% Off

You built a time machine out of a DeLorean you built out of Legos, Doc?
You built a time machine out of a DeLorean you built out of Legos, Doc?
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

The LEGO Icons Back to the Future Time Machine kit — a 3-in-1 set that lets you build all three versions of Doc Brown’s iconic DeLorean — is at its lowest price in a month on Amazon right now. The 20% off deal takes the price of this five-star-rated kit down from $200 to $160.

Be a Kid Again With 16% Off the LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck

Horizon Forbidden West players and LEGO fans alike will love this Tallneck set.
Horizon Forbidden West players and LEGO fans alike will love this Tallneck set.
Graphic: Riley Blackwell

Have you played Horizon Forbidden West and wondered how the beautiful scenery and massive structures would look in LEGO form? With this 1,222-piece LEGO Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck set you can jump into the world of Aloy (mini-fig included) and her Watcher pal — a perfect gift for any gaming friends in your life. This set is recommended for ages 18+, but with some assistance, this is a perfect activity for family night, only requiring 4 hours of build time.

Embrace your Inner Super Hero with 37% Off the LEGO Marvel Black Panther Building Kit

Image for article titled Best LEGO Deals for Amazon&#39;s October Prime Day 2023
Image: Amazon (LEGO Marvel Black Panther on Amazon)

Embark on a journey of creativity and adventure right in the heart of your home with the LEGO Marvel Black Panther, King T’Challa Model Building Kit from Amazon. This 2,961-piece LEGO collectible construction project serves not just as an engaging and fun activity, but also a visually captivating display piece in celebration of the Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga.

Build Your Own Guitar with 20% Off This LEGO Fender Stratocaster Set

This discounted LEGO set is perfect for music lovers and guitar players.
This discounted LEGO set is perfect for music lovers and guitar players.
Graphic: Brittany Vincent

If you’re a big LEGO fan and you need something new to build, why not branch out a bit into the world of instruments? The LEGO Fender Stratocaster is a great option for your new project. It’s a build-and-display model of a ‘70s Stratocaster with 1,074 pieces to put together. Normally $120, it’s just $96 right now at Amazon. That’s 20% off and $24 off! It’s a great price for anyone looking for their next LEGO build, that’s for sure, and this might be one of the coolest ones, at that.

With 20% Off, This Lego Disney Up House Is a Perfect Gift From You, To You

It’s only sad if you stop building and start thinking.
It’s only sad if you stop building and start thinking.
Image: Jason Coles

If you’re looking for something to build, or a gift for someone that is, then this LEGO Disney and Pixar Up House is ideal, and it’s 20% off at just $48. This LEGO set depicts the wonderful happy ending of the film with all the characters you know and love in adorable blocky form, and it’s fun to build and look at.

Take 20% Off This LEGO X-Wing Fighter With Minifigures On Amazon

The Force is strong with this LEGO model, and so is the sale right now on Amazon.
The Force is strong with this LEGO model, and so is the sale right now on Amazon.
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

Amazon has knocked 20% off the price of this LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Fighter model for kids 9 and up, offering it for $40. Minifigures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, General Dodonna, and R2-D2 are included with this LEGO model, which is equally great as an action toy or as a display model.

Pick Up This Adorable LEGO Minecraft Set While It’s 20% Off

This set is just about the cutest thing anyone could want, even if it does have a zombie.
This set is just about the cutest thing anyone could want, even if it does have a zombie.
Image: Jason Coles

For kids, gamers, and lovers of blocky things, today is a good day because this LEGO Minecraft Rabbit Ranch House Farm Set is currently on sale with 20% off, which means it’s down to just $28. This set comes with a tamer and zombie minifigure, the blocks needed to create a giant bunny house, and a couple of cute rabbits too. It also has a TNT, but we’re pretty sure that’s fake.

This article was generated by an AI engine which may produce inaccurate information.