The kitchen is the heart and center of every home. But often, we let our cooking gadgets become neglected and just settle for the minimum. No more! It’s time to stop settling.

Just like upgrading your smartphone can instantly make your life better, so can upgrading your kitchen gadgets. After all, whether it’s in the office or on your stovetop, technology is always changing and often for your convenience.

Some of the best time-saving kitchen gadgets include the handy Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, the convenient Vitamix Explorian Blender, and the innovative Always Pan.

And if that wasn’t convincing enough, take a look at testimonials from bloggers, food writers, and even some everyday folks.

“This [Always Pan] is super easy to clean, cute on the stovetop, and finally, I have a goddamn place to rest my spatula. This thing is super easy to clean, cute on the stovetop, and finally, I have a goddamn place to rest my spatula. Also, I am super excited to trash, like, 5 pans that are roughly the same size that I have absolutely destroyed. Do you know how much cabinet space we’re going to reclaim?? Do you????”- Victoria Song, Staff Writer for Gizmodo

“When it comes to the Our Place Always Pan and dishes bundle, I’m in love. In fact, I replaced ALL of my everyday dishes to use the Our Place dishes and it was worth it. They blend beauty and functionality in one simple bundle and don’t cost an arm and a leg. It’s not just the dishes that are beautiful. For each of their collections, they find charities making what they call “systems-based change” in the community. During the pandemic, they worked with Feeding America, with a total donation of over 200,000 meals fighting huger caused in part by the pandemic. Our Place is also committed to ethical and human business practices. ‘This is something we care deeply about as well. To that end, we ensure all of our factories are paid above-living wages, have benefits, and are treated with respect. We validate this through regular rigorous factory visits, interviews with teams, and 3rd party audits such as BSCI, SA8000, Sedex, and ISO,’ they write in their FAQs” - Chaya M Milchtein, Freelance Writer for The Inventory.

“I am the most un-homemaker, un-baker kind of woman—but I LOVE this little mixer. It hits on all cylinders. 1) It’s EASY! Put the beaters or whisk into the slots, push the button, and GO! 2) MULTI-FUNCTION. It has both beaters and a whisk. 3) 6 SPEEDS. Plus the burst of speed. (I have to remember to keep the beaters down & not burst whatever I’m mixing all over my front. Probably not a challenge for more kitchen-oriented users.) 4) STORAGE CONTAINER. I am in love with how the beaters go into this plastic case, then simply snap the main mixer part on top. Done. Not searching for something to put this in or awkwardly setting it loose on a shelf. This gadget is so awesome, it motivates me to learn to bake.” - Liz Zélandais, Amazon Contributor.

“ThermoWorks designed the system to be a portable monitoring station that lets you keep an eye on everything on your cook at once. The main unit is waterproof although you will probably want to bring it in after your cooks to avoid potential sun damage... Most are rated to handle temperatures as high as 700°F. But if a probe does fail from heat damage or a bad crink of one too many times in the oven or on the grill, you can replace it for $18. ThermWorks even sells extension cables for the probes themselves. In case you need more than length... For really long smokes you’ll want to plan a little as the ThermoWorks Signal lasts 16 hours on a charge. That’s a bummer when you compare it to ThermoWorks pens, which can last through years of use. But the Signal is also rechargeable via USB-C and on a really, REALLY, long smoke you could plug it in if need be. And that’s part of the beauty of a thermometer like the Signals. It’s flexible and can be used for a wide variety of uses.” - John Biggs, Editor-in-Chief of Gizmodo.com.

“Every amateur cook should have in their kitchen a decent digital thermometer for cooking meat. It’s a godsend in particular for precise steak preparation. When you’re roasting meats, you also want to keep the oven door closed as much as possible. A good thermometer lets you get in, take a reading, and then get out before the cooking temperature is disturbed. I recommend the ThermoPro thermometer as it’s very accurate, reads temperatures quickly, and it folds away to nothing for easy storage.” - John Bedford, Founder of Viva Flavor.

The Comfee cooker has six cooking functions, including cooking white and brown rice, steaming, slow cooking, and making oatmeal and quinoa. This product can cook up to eight cups of rice at a time. It’s super user-friendly with a digital panel and LED display. Plus, it can keep your food warm for up to 12 hours and even has a 12-hour delay timer, so you have plenty of flexibility in planning your meals. Note that this cooker is made of BPA-free food-grade material to ensure your safety.

“I didn’t think a “flat” whisk would do a good job, but this thing has the strong tines to whisk away mac-n-cheese to heavy soups. I’m impressed and I’m the family cook who is hard to impress with cooking tools!” - Landru, Amazon Reviewer

I highly recommend a Vitamix Blender. Life before having a quality blender was just not the same. A well designed and powerful blender makes smoothies smooth, not chunky. Sauce recipes like Mexican mole that require whole cinnamon sticks blended into a smooth sauce are impossible without a quality blender like a Vitamix. Even cleaning a Vitamix is fun, as all you have to do is add a drop or two of dish soap, and run it on the cleaning setting.” -Jessica Randhawa, Head Chef at The Forked Spoon.

Chopping in the kitchen can definitely feel tedious at times. Make the process easier with the OXO Stainless Steel Good Grips. This product can be used for cutting dough, chopping veggies, and scraping baking sheets. The stainless steel blade has quarter-inch markings, which make measuring super easy. Note that it is also dishwasher safe.

﻿“I LOVE this scale. Amazon recommended it. I almost purchased a different one, I’m so glad I chose this one. It is so slim, lightweight compact! It’s easy to store and easy to use. I can choose between lbs and oz, grams, and even fluid oz and ml. It’s easy to zero out the container weight with the press of one button. Measurements have been accurate.” - Stacie, Amazon Reviewer

Attach to a pot, pan, or small bowl, this Clip-on Strainer for Pots Pans, Pasta is super easy to use and is guaranteed to keep food in the pot throughout the straining process. At a quarter of the size of a traditional colander, this product is guaranteed to save you counter and cabinet space.

Plus, it’s dishwasher safe and can also be simply rinsed with warm water and soap. And rest assured knowing that this strainer is made of food-grade silicone that is BPA-free and heat-resistant, so it won’t melt over time.

Best Electric Egg Boiler: Dash DEC005BK

The Dash DEC005BK Egg Cooker is one of the most trusted gadgets on the market. Able to cook up to six eggs at a time, this product will save you plenty of time and water. Eggs will come out at the exact right firmness, ready to peel. At one pound in weight, it’s super compact and lightweight, perfect for dorm life, a small kitchen, or even RV traveling.

This product includes a poaching tray, omelet tray, measuring cup, recipe book, and recipe database.

This story was originally published by Chaya M. Milchtein on 09/15/2020 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 08/31/2021.