Dumbbells Are Sold Out and Overpriced. So Give Kettlebells a Chance

Photo : Unsplash

Kettlebells feel like a relatively new introduction to the pantheon of fitness equipment. They’re incredibly strange-looking if you’ve never seen one, though if you’ve played Ring Fit Adventure then you’ll be familiar with the Kennelbell enemies. All kettlebells should have dog faces on them, but alas. While most people use kettlebells for the infamous kettlebell swing motion (please don’t do this without being very careful), they can be used in a wide range of exercises, all of which will leave you aching for the next couple of days. But you know, that’s kind of the goal when it comes to weight training.



Advertisement

To help you find the right kettlebells for the job, we’ve put together a list of the best kettlebells, according to users and professional reviewers alike.

The High-Quality Pick

Graphic : Jason Coles

Advertisement

A good kettlebell should outlast all of us. It could easily become a family heirloom, with you passing it on to your daughter, them to their son, and them to their daughter. The TRX rubber-coated gravity cast kettlebell is a perfect choice if you want a high-quality kettlebell that is built to last. The rubber coating makes it far kinder on floors, and the wide array of weights means you can properly invest in a nice set if you want to.

The Fancy One

Graphic : Jason Coles

This thing is so cool. The handle weighs 18 lbs on its own, so be aware that that’s the minimum weight here, but you can then increase it to 22, 26, and 35lbs with no additional purchase. The PowerBlock Adjustable Kettlebell is one of those cool technical marvels in the fitness space, and the space it saves can’t be underestimated. It’s a good option for people who already know kettlebells and anybody who just wants to show off a fancy new toy.

Advertisement

The Cheap Option

Graphic : Jason Coles

Advertisement

The Yes4All vinyl-coated kettlebells are aptly named thanks to their low price and wide range of weights. You can buy any increment of 5 up to 50 lbs, making them ideal for people with big dreams, or just like a plethora of options. They’re also a bit cheaper than most other kettlebells, just be aware vinyl weights need to be treated with a little more care than their rubber-coated cousins.

The Weird One

Advertisement

Graphic : Jason Coles

Let’s be honest here, this thing looks like something you’d by a toddler to bounce along on. In fact, you might even be able to use it like that if you want to. The Techmoo Water Filled Adjustable Weight Kettlebell is one of the most versatile and unique bits of exercise equipment around. The dual handles mean it can function akin to other pieces of training equipment too, so while it might not be for the hardest of the hardcore, it’s an excellent choice for anyone who wants to save some space.

Advertisement

The 3-Piece

Graphic : Jason Coles

Advertisement

Finding a varied kettlebell set that won’t cost you at least a fraction of your soul is hard to do. It’s often better to buy the individual kettlebells instead of a set. However, the BalanceFrom wide grip 3-piece kettlebell comes with a 5, 10, and 15 lb kettlebell, and it’s a perfect beginning to anyone’s collection. It’s probably the best choice for newcomers to the work of kettlebells and is a great way to learn everything you need to know if you want to move onto heavier ones.

