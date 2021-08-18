Featured Deal: Pacific Optical Buckler | $119

Huckberry’s best deals of Au gust 2021 are here!

After spending the better part of the calendar yea r in a pandemic, I bet that your co-workers have probably seen every shirt you own on your Zoom meetings. If I’m right, then there’s no better excuse to spice up your virtual workwear by cashing in on Huckberry’s best deals.

From apparel to footwear, Huckberry has everything you can think of on sale.

Pacific Optical is a top Australian sungalss manufacturer, making eyewear by hand. With their classic shapes, the brand makes it easy to soak up the coastal Aussie life style. The Buckler frames have 5-joint nickel silver rivet hinges. T he Carl Zeiss CR-39 lenses are shatterproof and provide UV6 400 protection . The interiors of each lens has a multilayer anti-reflective, thus reducing glare.

For a limited time only, you can purchase this exclusive, limited edition collaboration with Coors Banquet and DJ Javier. The garment is designed custom by him, from the front to the back.

This Golden Hour Series shirt is super comfy and made from extra soft cotton fabric.

I don’t know about you, but I love tie-dye. Available in mustard, navy, and tide, t he Wellen Shibori Stripe Tee features a beautiful pattern, made from the shibori dyeing process which is all done by hand.

Made from 100% organic cotton, these t-shirts also have the signature Wellen softness and are environmentally friendly.

Having a solid set of whiskey glasses is key to kicking off the summer right! When you raise a glass to toast at the next outdoor party, do it in style!

Huckberry is selling some beautifyl Whiskey Peaks glasses, including American Mountains, Grand Tetons, and International Mountains. These glasses are made from 100% lead-free handblown glass, which is lighter than leaded glass and equally durable.

As part of the summer sale, Huckberry is offering an up to 25% discount on hybrid shorts, which can be worn either in the water or on land. Plus, the hydrophobic fabrics dry super quickly, so you’re ready to hit your local bar.



The Beardedgoat Ridgeline Short is versatile and durable. It provides a four-way stretch for maximum mobility. Made from nylon ripstop fabric, this product is lightweight, yet durable. Plus, it comes with two side hand pockets, two rear pockets, and a hidden stash pocket for valuables.

Handmade in Northern Italy, Astorflex can guarantee quality shoes that are stylish and eco-friendly. Plus, their soles are 100% made from natural rubber to ensure that you’re walking on a cloud. For Memorial Day weekend, Huckberry is offering deals on products from this brand at up to 35% off.

The line-up includes styles and designs that will satisfy even the pickiest of shoe shoppers. One e xample is the highly flexible Astorflex Patnoflex Travel, the ideal summer shoe for those on the move. Another is the Astroflex Rolflex, a great shoe to transition from one season to another.

Linen shirts are super stylish and functional for the summertime. However, my biggest pet peeve is how easily they wrinkle. Well, no more! Introducing the Wills Wrinkle-Free Linen Shirt (Bright Navy).

This breathable, lightweight garment pairs well with chinos, slacks, and even shorts. Note that it comes with a single pocket at the left chest, which is a great place to store a handy pen.

With temperatures rising, everyone needs to have a beach towel in their arsenal. And why not cash in on one at a discounted price? At up to 45% off, Turkish Towels are a steal this Memorial Day weekend. They are super soft and plush, regardless if you are sitting by the pool, the lake, or the ocean.

Named after the 45 RPM, Forty Five makes classic, vintage t-shirts to pay homage to the ‘60s and ‘70s. The brand’s shirts are made from 100% USA-grown Supima cotton in Los Angeles’ Fashion District. They’ve been designed at the perfect length for tucking and untucking and with a timeless sleeve length. They’re also been garment-dyed for added softness and preshrunk to ensure that you get the perfect fit.

This weekend, buy three t-shirts at the bundled price of $95.

Flint and Tinder is also offering a deal on its best-selling collection of 365 shorts! These pants come in straight, tapered, and slim fits in a wide range of colors that everyone can enjoy. Note that there are shorts options that are 7 inches and 9 inches long.

With the pandemic, most of us have hopped on the single-use mask train. However, if you’re looking to be more environmentally sustainable, try Huckberry’s Merino Wool Face Mask - 4-Pack. Merino wool has a natural ability to wick moisture, breathe in warm weather, regulate temperature, and resist odor. As a bonus, Huckberry will be donating 10% of proceeds to the Opportunity Fund’s Small Business Relief Fund, supporting small businesses on small businesses impacted economically by COVID.

Every guy needs a smart pair of trousers to take them from the office to the cornerstore without missing a beat. Available in 10 vibrant colors, the Flint and Tinder 365 pants are now on sale at two for $175. You can put that extra $21 on a summer date night. They’re super lightweight and dyed to comfortable straight out of the box. They even come with a fifth front pocket to securely carry all of your belongings.

This story was originally written by Sheilah Villari on 03/31/2020 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 08/18/2021.