Image : Ben White

It’s pretty clear that this year’s holiday season won’t look like any others. Instead of malls and holiday markets, most of our shopping has moved online, And while everything may remain different, there’s still excitement and joy to be found in finding the perfect gifts for all your loved ones.

The Best Home Gifts to Keep Every Household Warm and Cozy

Gift planning is a great way to get into the holiday spirit. But you’ve got a lot on your plate, so I’ve curated a list of the best home and kitchen gifts you can get for those you hold dear. From the best kitchen appliances to ellipticals and travel-worthy gifts, you’ll find the things you need for even the most discerning of those on your holiday list.

Gifts for the Home

Image : Big Fig

I got a Big Fig mattress two years ago, and I’ve been a fan ever since. This mattress is made for larger-bodied people like me, and the company says it’s designed to last up to 20 years. It’s a gift that any larger person in your life will be thanking you for decades. The mattress is firm, which is a godsend for people with back problems, and it has edge support, so you don’t fall off the bed by mistake in the middle of the night. It is designed to not sag under your weight and keep the sleeper cool all night long.



Big Fig mattress is a cult favorite amongst plus-size influencers and models, often appearing on Instagram and Facebook. By offering monthly financing, Big Fig is also made accessible for a range of budgets, allow you to decide to gift it, and who are we kidding, buy this for yourself. You won’t regret it.

Image : NordicTrack

I spent 7 years working in the automotive industry and on my feet for 50 hours a week easily. Now, working from home during the pandemic, I’m dreading the cold and losing an outlet to exercise.



If you have a loved one in a similar position, getting them a NordicTrack elliptical just makes perfect sense. It’s a 3-in-1 workout machine, acting like an elliptical, a stepper, and a treadmill depending on the settings.

NordicTrack works with iFit, a personal training system that integrates with the elliptical and allows the trainers to adjust things like incline in the middle of a workout. Live. iFit memberships can be shared by up to four adults, so you can each keep track of your own movement goals, needs, and preferences. That makes it the ideal household gift for your pandemic pod to stay active and enjoy a good sweat, without ever leaving the house.

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

A thoughtful gift to anyone working from home, the AVerMedia Live streamer cam is both a webcam and a microphone in one convenient unit. It swivels and has a wide-angle, making it easier to Skype with family when you need to fit more than one person in the camera.



Reviewers are satisfied with the starter product, from teachers to streamers, home businesses to Zumba instructor, making it a gift for anyone on your list. “I use for my Zumba classes that I teach on Zoom. I bought on the recommendation of another Zumba instructor,” Diadina Veras. “It was easy to connect and use, just plug and play. My students said the picture quality was a lot clearer and sharper than my MacBook camera.”

Image : Mumi

If you have a tidy type or a mom on your gifting list, these reusable zip lock style bags are the budget-friendly gift for you. Created by two Latina businesswomen who decided that not finding a product they wanted on the shelf wasn’t going to stop them, created this high-quality reusable option. It’s good for the environment, your pocketbook, and look Instagram friendly too.

Gifts for the Kitchen

Image : Hurom

Got any vegetarians or juice lovers on your holiday list? They will be head over heels for this knife set. They were designed by one of the biggest names in top quality juicers specifically for cutting fruit and vegetables, so you know they are top quality. “I love this knife set,” writes Joan E. “After seeing what each knife could do and how seamlessly they cut through all my vegetables, I donated all my other knives. This set is definitely worth the money.”



Image : Illy Store

For the architecture and appliance lover in your life, an espresso maker designed by the renowned Italian architect Luca Trazzi is a dream-worthy gift. If you get it in the striking red option, it’s a sleek, beautiful machine anyone would be proud to keep front and center on their counter. The machine features a unique two-step process that is patented and produces a wonderfully bold shot of espresso.



Image : Instant Pot

The avid cook on your gift list would be in love with this fabulous cooker and air fryer all-in-one. The pot allows you to slow cook, air fry, pressure cook, broil, steam, bake, dehydrate, and a lot more. This is the epitome of a foodie gift.

Image : MEATER

A wireless long-range Bluetooth meat thermometer is innovation on a whole new level. The MEATER Plus (or MEATER Block) is essential to avoiding overcooking a Christmas turkey, the key to a perfect medium-rare Sunday rib roast, and a vital tool for any BBQ master.

MEATER even has an app that will guide the user through the cooking process and remind them when it’s time to hustle and get the meat off the flame. A supreme gift for a BBQ enthusiast, home cook, steak lover, or anyone who needs a little assistance getting the temperature right.



Image : Ocelot Market

This trio of sustainably hand-woven bowls will grace any kitchen counter with an aura of elegance and beauty. It’s a thoughtful gift to the person who has it all or to a fruit lover. The bowls are handmade by Fair Trade artisans in Bangladesh. I’m filling them with onions, garlic, and potatoes instead fo fruit, but as woven handmade bowls, they are incredibly versatile.

Gifts for Parents

Image : Kibou

For the minimalistic parent-to-be or new parent in your life, the Kibou unisex diaper bag offers a beautiful alternative to traditional bags. It’s designed to offer the parent exactly what they need from a diaper bag, not more, not less. The Kibou is made of vegan leather, with a sturdy strap, to be worn as a crossbody or fanny pack depending on your preference. The bag features a built-in changing pad, a waterproof pocket for wet wipes, and a clip for keys so they don’t get lost.



Image : The Cookie Cups

Nicole Pomije, a small business owner forced to pivot after the start of the pandemic, launched a pizza making kit just in time for the holidays. These kits give you or your loved ones a gift that is much more than just a pizza, it gives them the gift of an experience. The kit includes everything needed for a parent-child kitchen date, including a rolling pin, flour, and even a pizza cutter. Giving this gift does more than just make the recipient happy, it supports a family this holiday season.

Image : Lunii

Adults love audiobooks, so why wouldn’t kids? Lunii created an audiobook reader just for them, perfect for igniting their imagination in a screen-free way. Offered in English, Spanish, and French, this audiobook reader allows the child to be part of the creation of the stories, and gives parents a little peace and quiet during a tough year. Give this gift to the little tykes in your life, and their parents will thank you.

Image : Rafi Nova

Rafi Nova’s bags stand out in a sea of backpacks thanks to their unique accents and use of vegan leather and upcycled textiles. This bag is one of a kind, each one they sell is just a bit different—it’s as thoughtful as it is charming, and that’s sure to win a few brownie points with a loved one.

Image : StickTogether

Memories that holidays create is one of the most powerful parts of the season. This mosaic puzzle is the perfect activity to inspire memories in any family, and when it’s completed, it makes a fabulous keepsake. It’s a device free, creative, and relaxing way to connect with your kids or give the gift of connecting to your loved ones.

Pets

Graphic : Pet House

Candles are a classic and thoughtful gift, and these candles from Pet House are the ultimate gift for the pet parent in your life. Pet House Candles are beautiful, unique candles designed to clean the air from pet odors, and look great while doing so. I don’t typically like scented candles, but these are subtle enough that even I enjoy them. Scents include fireside, roses, and hot cocoa. Pick one up for yourself while you’re at it, you won’t regret it.



Image : CatIt

Finding the right gift for our furry friends can be hard when they’ve pampered. If your cat deserves the best—let’s face it, they all do—the Catit cat tree is it. It’ll last your pets a lifetime, with replaceable parts, removable washable memory foam cushions, and multiple spots for your cat to enjoy. It even offers impressively tall scratching posts, perfect for a cat that loves to scratch high. It’s easy to put together and looks as beautiful while keeping your fur baby nice and entertained.

Image : RoboRock

Ok, now this is a gift any pet parent on your shopping list will fall in love with. This robot vacuum has twin cameras and built-in AI technology to avoid curious cats, discarded socks, and that earring that never got picked up. It’s not just a vacuum cleaner. It’s also an intelligent mop, saving your gift receiver a lot of time washing up and vacuuming their homes. The vacuum’s camera can even be used to speak to and check up on the owner’s pets when are away from home. It’s a high tech gift that any pet owner will bless you for and use on a regular basis.



Travel

Image : Nomatic

Dreaming of the next adventure comes easily with this Carry On Pro suitcase from Nomatic. It’s a stunningly-designed piece of luggage that would brighten the day of any minimalist traveler in your life. It’s big enough to be all they need for a weekend getaway, or it can supplement a larger bag for longer trips. It’s made of sturdy polycarbonate and boasts a uniquely designed tech pocket so that laptops, phones, and other tech are easily accessible when it’s needed and simple to remove when going through security.



Image : The Adventure Challenge

The premise of the Adventure Challenge encourages adventures and memory-making through unique adventure ideas. Open the journal, choose a category, price point, and time commitment, then scratch off the square. You won’t know what adventure you’re embarking on until you’ve scratched the square, though, bringing a bit of mystery into your life.

When paired with the Hexo rollerball [en, it’s great for the loving couples in your life, friends, and family, with corresponding options for each of those categories. The European-made pen fits in the hand perfectly, allowing for inspiring creativity and a beautiful end product for memories with The Adventure Challenge.

Image : Yeti

For the hiker or mountain climber on your holiday list, a trailhead camp chair from Yeti is a must-have. When they reach the top of the mountain, after all, the view should be enjoyed in comfort. The Yeti Trailhead Chair is solidly made, with a wide comfortable seat for those with larger hips, and has a weight limit of 500 lbs. The lightweight and easily foldable frame make it perfect for more than just hiking—it’s fabulous for camping, backyard BBQs, and even watching fireworks and socially distanced park get-togethers.

Image : MunchPak

Help your loved ones travel the world without ever leaving their house with MunchPak. The international snack subscription includes a beverage and snacks that will tickle their taste buds with new and unique ideas flavors. You can buy a one-off box as a gift, or a monthly subscription for a gift that brightens their whole year. The box includes a booklet that explains all the snacks, complete notes about countries they are from, deepening the sense of adventure you’ll be giving.

