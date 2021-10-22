Top Product: Sunbeam Heated Blanket | $80 | Amazon

One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received was a heated blanket. My Sunbeam blanket kept me and my old terrier warm through many snow days. A heated blanket is a solid gift, especially if you live in a cold area or drafty home. But even when you aren’t feeling well, these blankets come in handy and bring comfort 4 dayz. For couples, kids, and even pets, here are the best heated blankets available now.

If you or your partner run hotter or colder than the other, this is the blanket for you. Beautyrest’s Electric MicroFleece Blanket gives you the option to control your side, and they can control theirs. This blanket is designed with even warmth distribution in mind, so it is never hyper-concentrated in one area.

There are twenty settings, and it’s compatible with smart home outlets, meaning it’s programmable. It can also stay warm for up to 10 hours if you’re having a truly lazy day, perfect for when you’re snowed in. This Beautyrest blanket is constructed with ribbed microfleece and polyester fabric for softness and to keep this on the bed. That also means it’s easy to care for.

You’ll get a five-year limited warranty, and it comes in five shades. Just a reminder, only the queen and king size support the dual controls.

This was my old reliable for years. If you’re stumped on a holiday gift to give or a housewarming present to buy, the Sunbeam Heated Blanket is a popular contender. The easy-to-use controller has ten temperature settings and gets toasty fast. I only had to wash it a few times, but it held up well other the years, even with machine drying. The quilted pattern gives it a cozy cabin touch. I had it in the acorn color, but it is available in six hues. You can find it in up to King size.

True North by Sleep Philosophy Heated Blanket is as plush as plush can be. This ultra-soft material was made for sinking into and leaving the chilly world behind. This blanket comes with twenty different heat settings and runs for 10 hours off the charger. There are four colors and four size options as well as a five-year limited manufacturer’s warranty to accompany it. Even with its soft, high-quality material, it’s still machine washable.

If you’re shopping for your kids, the SoftHeat Blanket by Perfect Fit more than lives up to its namesake. It’s easy to operate with a single knob to control the temperature. It’s is also well lit and easy to read. The wires are micro-thin, so it’s not too heavy but not less warm than any other blanket. The material is ultra-soft microfleece to keep your tikes snug all night long. SoftHeat is another blanket you can wash with warm water and tumble dry on low if any spills or nocturnal accidents take place.

Heated blankets are brilliant for older pets or fur babies with ailments. I have a senior dog and can tell you this blanket absolutely suits his tired bones. I know the heat is soothing for him, especially when he had major surgery a few years ago. Beurer’s Heated Dog & Cat Blanket only has four temperatures, so it’ll never be too hot to hurt your fluffy friend. The heat will only stay on for 3 hours, so you needn’t fear of it being too much. And if your pet happens to be messy, this blanket is durable and can be tossed right in the washer.