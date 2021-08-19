Featured Deal: Student Discount 15% Off

The best H&M online sales for August 2021 are here.

H&M (or Hennes & Mauritz) is definitely a crowd favorite among those wanting absolute style, comfort, and affordable pricing. The Swedish retailer cover fast-fashions for men, women, teenagers, and kid. Hard to believe they opened their first US store over 20 years ago right in NYC. H&M is the second-largest global clothing retailer and has carved out a significant space for itself online.

The cross-section of offerings is wide across a ton of categories. Here are some crowd pleasures currently being offering in their world-renowned online store.

Are you on the struggle bus of being a full-time student and living on a budget? We’ve all been there! H&M is rewarding you for dedicating yourself to your studies by offering students a 15% discount by verifying your status with UNiDAYS.

Note that this discount cannot be combined with any other offers, and it cannot be used on gift card purchases or shipping.

Climate change doesn’t look like it’s slowing down any time soon. So, try investing in this calf-length linen-blend dress. It’s narrow with adjustable shoulder straps that gather at the upper edge with a covered elastic band at the back. It’s bad from linen and an organic cotton blend with a pattern of hand-painted wildflowers. The print design was developed by Kavita, Abigail, Holly, and Florentin, who picked their favorite wildflowers and recreated them in watercolor.

We’re here bringing you the short-sleeved pink polo because this item is not just for listening sessions of Kanye West’s albums. This polo is true to size and comes with a ribbed collar and button placket.

My friends regard leggings as one of the best value items at H&M. These look great under everything: shorts, a skirt, a long sweater. They’re high-waisted and made of stretch jersey material. Designed with the least amount of seams in mind for comfort, these leggings appear perfectly smooth under anything.

A boxy sweater really is a great style staple. Think about it. You can layer it with a long-sleeve shirt for the fall. Or you can wear it alone for the summer months. This beautiful option comes in three beautiful colors, but turquoise is honestly my personal fave.

Everyone needs a smart-looking belt for when they go back to the office. This narrow black belt has a stylish gold buckle, which can be paired with jeans or a smart dress. I mean, why not cash in on a versatile accessory such as this?

Get ready for the summer by packing on a 2-pack of Slim Fit Chino Shorts. This product comes in a khaki color and a blue and white palm tree pattern. It’s made from 100% cotton and has a regular waist rise.

Show off your summer body with the Patterned Muscle Fit T-shirt. This garment is made from a soft cotton jersey with ribbing at the neckline. The narrow shoulders and tapered silhouette will make your physique look banging.

A-line denim skirts are a great staple to have in your closet, and this one is no exception. The fit is a little smaller than true to size and comes in nine other washes. So get your boho shirt on, and do your best Maren Morris!

Want to spend the last days of summer looking fine? Then, this bodycon dress is for you! Wear it with a pair of mary janes or a trucker vest. Look ladylike or edgy. The choice is yours!

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 08/23/2020 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 08/19/2021.