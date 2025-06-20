Logo
Best Gifts for Under $100 This 2025 Holiday Season

The holidays are quickly approaching, so here are some gift ideas to get ahead on your shopping, all for under $100 each.

ByJoe Tilleli
The December holidays are coming up quicker than you think. Shopping for gifts can be a stressful part of the season. I like to get all my gift shopping done for my family and loved ones early on, so I can enjoy the rest of the lead-up to the holidays without worry. If unsure of where to even start, let this article be a push in the right direction.

We've hand-selected several items that aren't too costly that can make your friend or family member's whole year. Each is budget-conscious, coming in at under $100 per item.

CMF BY NOTHING Watch 3 Pro

If someone you care about cares about their fitness, they might appreciate a solid smartwatch. This Bluetooth fitness watch does heart rate tracking, GPS, sleep monitoring, and can log activities for over 130 different sport modes. Comes in your choice of orange, ash gray, dark gray, or light green.

See for $80 at Amazoo

Casio Analog Digital Dual Time Gold Watch

Sticking with watches for a moment, maybe your loved one isn't much of a gym goer. Maybe they'd prefer the stylish, classic look of a dual-time digital and analog gold Casio watch.

See for $64 at Amaa


Adidas Samba OG Shoes

Adidas Sambas are a staple sneaker for everyone's closet. They come in a ton of colors, some subtle, some less so. You can go with the classic white or cream colored shoe with your preferred set of stripes or go a bit crazier with a shiny metallic or wild leopard print.

See for $99 at Adidas

The North Face ThermoBall Traction Booties

For an even funkier shoe, turn your attention over to North Face. The outdoorsy brand has a set of traction booties that look like a puffer jacket. You might think they look weird and dumb, but that's what we all said about Crocs, and just look at how popular and trendy they have become.

See for $69 at Dick's

Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite

A set of smart backlights for your TV is one of the coolest things you can add to a home theater. Illuminate the wall behind your screen to match the colors of what you're watching with accuracy, all along the edge. Makes for a cool, immersive viewing.

See for $50 at Govee

Puffy Picnic Blanket

This adorable picnic blanket is perfect for the summer and fall, taking it outside to the park for a cozy day in the grass. It rolls up tightly and has built-in straps to make it easy to transport. It has a recycled polyester bottom and recycled nylon top, which comes in several cute patterns, such as a collage of strawberries.

See for $70 at Baggu

Figuier (Fig Tree) Candle

A scented candle is a classic gift. It's perfect for anyone and any occasion. This one has been made by hand and has the fragrance of a fig tree.

See for $78 at Diptyque Paris

Le Creuset Pie Dish and Fluted Loaf Pan

Quality cookware can go a long way for someone. Le Creuset has earned its reputation as one of the best to bake with. These premium pieces of stoneware look beautiful and deliver exceptional results for every recipe.

See for $80 at Le Creuset


