Face masks aren’t only recommended accessories for many of us while out and about running errands, exercising, or commuting to work—they’re also mandatory in many places. Plus, legal restrictions aside, everyone should do their part when it comes to protecting others from getting sick. But what masks should you choose? Though once difficult to find in stock, there’s now a multitude of selection, from non-surgical disposable masks to breathable cotton options that’ll keep your face cool and your glasses from fogging up.



We’ve rounded up a series of great, affordable face masks that will get the job done in style, all without breaking the bank. Whether you need to buy in bulk or prefer a more fashionable look, these masks offer protection and peace of mind while serving up comfort and style.

Basic and Customizable

These Fruit of the Loom face masks are as basic as basic gets, but that’s hardly a bad thing. You get 50 of them per pack, which makes them a great, affordable option for anyone needing regular mask changes or enough to go around for a larger family or business. Construction-wise, they’re 100% cotton with three-ply construction. Their unisex design fits most wearers, and they’re airy enough to keep your face cool while maintaining a tight fit. Plus, they’re plain white, which means they’re great for decorating with your own custom artwork or even your kids’ finger paints to create a new look every day.

Simple yet versatile, these mask are a functional solution for those seeking a basic face covering to keep bacteria out, and in a large quantity at that.

Versatile Comfort and Protection

Some masks are a bit shorter than others and end up leaving parts of the face exposed. Gildan’s breathable cotton masks are large enough to fit and conform to just about any face size or shape, with ample fabric extending below the nose and mouth past the chin. The masks are pleated, with a cooling cotton inner layer as well as a polyester outer coating that feels super soft to the touch while offering fantastic coverage. Reviewers liken them to wearing a t-shirt over your face, albeit one that’s hard to stain due to the material used to make them.

The Gildan reusable three-layer face masks come in either elastic earlobe or adjustable tie-on variants.

Fashionable and Functional

Sometimes, basic colors just won’t cut it. The Ililily floral cotton double-layer patterned face cover offers durable, 100%-cotton fabric with a double-layer design that’s also super fashionable. The mask comes in four different floral designs, which are professional enough to wear to work and funky enough to still look cute when you’re out on the town. It also includes adjustable earloops with toggles for a custom fit to make sure your ears aren’t suffering during long work shifts or wear situations. They aren’t elastic, but they can be shortened or lengthened to your liking.

The double-layer mask also includes a filter within the interior that isn’t replaceable but offers an additional layer of protection. The masks are affordable enough you can simply purchase a second one to freshen up the filter. Express yourself while maintaining social distance today.

Colorful and Conscientious

Green Atmos recycled cotton face masks prove you can still buy and use face masks while doing your part to take care of the environment. They come in a variety of different colors made from materials you can feel good about using. These masks are single-layer with light and comfortable fabric that conforms to the curves of your face. Interestingly enough, it also includes both earloops and ties to keep your mask secured to your face without having to worry about slippage. Each mask is sturdy enough to keep its shape all day, so it’ll last through the workday without falling down or sagging. It may take some getting used to when it comes to tying the earloops as well as fitting them over your head, but you may find that they become your daily driver.

Svelte and Safe

If you’re looking for something a bit outside the box, the Safe+Mate x Case-Mate cloth face mask might fit the bill. They’re crafted from a blend of 60% cotton and 40% polyester to give a bit of stretch to fit any face. Unlike most masks that simply rely on earloops or ties to tighten up, there’s a special contoured panel here that wraps around the bridge of your nose to better adjust the fit. They’ve also got a singular band behind the head that connects both earloops to relieve tension. The strong elastic is meant to wear around your neck when not in use.

The mask comes in a wide variety of colors and multi-packs as well, with a cool, clean Safe+Mate logo so everyone knows where you got it. They’ll definitely be asking, too, thanks to its unique construction.