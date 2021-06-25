Wherever You're Going, These Duffel Bags Will Get You There in Style

Image : Unsplash

Duffel bags are a universal storage/travel item. I’ve had many versions over the years for a myriad of reasons. This versatile item might be an essential piece of your lifestyle or an occasional one. Either way, you should have the proper bag to suit your needs.



The De Facto Duffel

This is the most classic duffel bag ever. Everyone has had this bag at one point, or maybe it was just my college soccer team and me. I had this bag for years before it met its perforated demise. I even had the straps duct-taped. This bag is made for the long haul. The medium size is ideal with a roomy main compartment and two zippered end pockets. The padded shoulder strap eases the pain if you load this bad boy down. But, overall, it’s comfortable even using the haul handles.



The Fashion Statement

Kind of like the Adidas one; this one’s got the big squared body we all know and love. The Brasilia Training bag has a little more style to it with the iconic Nike swoosh. But with that sleekness comes fewer pockets than the Adidas one. If you don’t have a lot of small items to stash on the sides, this might not be an issue. What is for sure is that the red color is striking.

The Wheelie Traveler

Wheeled duffel bags are a godsend to moving it around if you load it to the brim. This bag is how I pack my entire closet anytime I move. This bag from Travelpro is made from high-density materials. It’s got exterior compression straps for extra protection if you pack as I do, by sitting on the suitcase to close it. Another nice feature is a boot bag inside for anything wet or dirty you have to transport, like muddy shoes.



The Barrel Bastion

I’m a fan of Herschel and its beautiful, high-quality accessories. This Sutton bag has a sharp traditional look, with fashionable written all over it. It’s got a herringbone weave that will turn heads. You know how they say no one dresses up anymore to travel. This bag is a great place to start proving them wrong.



The Weekender Bag

I’ve had many weekender bags over the years. This, hands down, is my favorite, the perfect carry-on companion to bring on a plane. I don’t know why the Jem and the Holograms version spoke to me, there is even an option to grab a matching cosmetics bag. Truly spectacular.

