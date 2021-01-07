What Your Pups Need for a Luxurious Car Ride, According to Pet Owners

Top Pick: WeatherTech Floor Mats | $48 | Amazon

When it comes to your pupper, you always go out of your way to make sure they have the best toy, treats, and place to sleep. You spoil them, and they return the favor by showering y ou with love and companionship. Why should your pup’s car ride be any different? I asked pet owners how they make sure their pups are more comfortable and safe while riding in the back seat, and they came through! Whether you’re off on a road trip or just headed to the doggie daycare, these car accessories will keep your lil’ pal there safe and your car spiffy.

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

“Heavy-duty floor mats are a must-have to keep your car clean and low maintenance, especially if you have a large, friendly dog. After wrestling your dog into the car at the end of a trip to the wet and muddy dog park, shampooing the floor mats is the last thing you want to do. These heavy-duty floor mats wipe up easily and can hold a sopping wet towel without spilling any liquid onto the carpet underneath.” - Abi Bloedel and Nahla, Bernadoodle

Advertisement

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

“The Poodle Pet portable water bottle has been a lifesaver for us. With many parks turning off water fountains to reduce the spread of COVID-19, this has also turned off the dog-height bowls at the base of the fountain. I tried carrying around a bowl and bottle, it was clunky. We hike and spend a lot of time outside now and drinking out of streams is a digestive gamble for dogs. I love that this one fits in the water bottle slot on my own backpack.” - Meg St-Esprit and Charlie, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

“Having two dogs, I am in a constant battle with dog hair. It is everywhere, including in my car. I use seat protectors but fur still ends up getting everywhere. I used to spend so much time attempting to vacuum up the hair from the upholstery in my car, but having short-haired dogs, it gets stuck in the fabric. Getting a ChomChom has been amazing! It makes cleaning up my car less of a chore and it gets out way more of the fur. Plus I can use it in my house too.” - Emily Hammond, Eleanor and Rigby, Mixed Breeds

Advertisement

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

“We looked at a variety of options to restrain Charlie in the van, but with four car seats, it’s not easy to fit a giant dog car seat/basket in between. This leash clip, combined with his walking harness, keeps him safe and keeps me from being distracted by him roaming the car. It’s easy enough to use that even my 7- and 9-year-olds can secure him. He can lay down or sit up, but can’t jump onto kids or onto the floor. He hears it rattle and knows it’s time for a ride!” - Meg St-Esprit and Charlie, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Advertisement

Image : Paws & Pals

“I use the Pet Gear Travel Ramp to transport my mobility-challenged Doberman, Violet, in and out of my Subaru Crosstrek. This pet ramp works best with SUVs and crossovers and hooks onto the top of the bumper. I guide Violet up the ramp, and it makes getting in and out of the car a breeze. It folds up really nicely when not in use.” - Kate Bowe and Violet, Doberman

Advertisement

Image : Johanna Albertsson

“Before getting this seat, Skjei would bounce around and try to climb on my lap, making for a precarious drive. However, the PetSafe seat allows him to sit and lay down comfortably for hours on end—we drove over 3,000 miles (from LA to NY) with Skjei in this seat (he didn’t get car sick once, either)! The clip for his harness adds an extra element of safety that I love and cherish as a dog mom. Would definitely recommend this to anyone who loves to travel with their pup!” - Johanna Albertsson and Skjei, Cavapoo

Advertisement

Image : Good2Go

My dogs shed, and after getting my car detailed I was hesitant to take my pups anywhere. I wasn’t ready for the inevitable flurry of fur all over my seats! Enter the Good2Go Quilted Bench Seat Cover. It was a breeze to set up and fits perfectly in my CR-V, covering not only the entire bench seat but a good portion of the floor as well. And my car is still clean after a trip to the dog park - after three days of rain!! - Dana Zurek, Bagel, Beagle, and Penny Lane, Rat Terrier Mix