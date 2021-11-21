Keurig K-Mini Coffee Brewer

It’s mini, it comes in cute colors, and it brews coffee. What more could you ask for? Keurig’s K-Mini coffee brewers are the perfect gift for college students or anyone who lives in a tiny city apartment. The mini coffee maker is only five inches wide, so it fits on even the smallest kitchen countertop. The reservoir fits enough for a cup, which is ideal for those of us who tend to overcaffeinated when we’re given unbridled access to coffee. Choose from pink, blue, red, gray, or black, all 38% off today.

Snaptain Beginner Drone

You are a pilot at heart and you know it. Now’s the time to fulfill all of your flying dreams. The Snaptain beginner drone is the perfect fit to quench your thirst for the sky while also teaching you how to fly a drone. This drone is very simple to fly and has a 1080p camera built right into it. Just imagine taking snapshots and videos of your perfect flight. Once you’re confident in your flight skills, this baby also does tricks in the air. Your drone will be flipping and dipping all over the place. Grab your drone today for only $39.



Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones

Are you in the market for a new pair of over-the-ear headphones? Honestly, wearing earbuds all the time can be a little frustrating. They’ll inevitably fall out if you wait long enough. And sometimes you just want to toss on a pair of comfy headphones and zone out. You can do that with a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones, now $248 at Amazon. They come packing a 30-hour battery life with 10-minute quick charging, as well as noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology. You can even pause, play, skip tracks, control your volume, and more straight from the headphones themselves. Plus, if you’re not interested in the silver pair, you can pick up either the blue or black options for the same price.



anova Sous Vide

Ever wanted to cook a whole chicken in a plastic bag submerged in water for an entire day? Well, you’re in luck. Anova’s sous vides are up to 30% off at Amazon today, with Bluetooth and WiFi options available so you can control your cook from your phone. Sous vides are perfect for meat, veggies, fish, and anything you want to cook to a precise temperature or texture. (Plus, they make you look like a pro in the kitchen.) Check out the vacuum-sealing precision cookers to level up your chef status.

Canon Cameras, Lenses, & Binoculars

Taking photos isn’t only fun, it’s a way to preserve memories forever. Whether you’re a professional looking for a new lens or a hobbyist building your kit, there’s something for you in this extensive Canon sale. Canon’s cameras have a cult following, and for good reason, as one of the most beloved camera and lens brands. Don’t settle for crappy photos anymore—you deserve the best! Canon also has some pretty sweet binoculars. I can guarantee you have never used binoculars like this before. I wish I had these for sporting events when I was a kid. Save up to 38% today on these amazing Canon brand items.



Paintmark Watercolor Set

It’s time to spark up the little artist in you. Watercolors aren’t just for kids! This Paintmark watercolor set comes with a complete color range for all your painting needs—48 of them to be exact, so you can get the perfect shade for your creation. This kit has it all, including 20 sheets of paper as well as two fillable watercolor brushes. Splashing around in a bowl of water is a blast, but the fillable pens are great for messy kiddos and easier for you to clean up afterward. Don’t worry, these paints are non-toxic just in case someone tries to taste their favorite color. Save 10% today.



Samsung 49" Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor

No lagging, no cutting between screens, no pesky formatting issues to pull you out of your game. Samsung’s curved gaming monitor is a whopping 49" (the largest available from Samsung), but that size certainly hasn’t sacrificed quality. The QLED screen is the best you’ll find in a curved monitor, and the NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support ensure you can get the most out of your high-quality graphics processor. The Samsung Odyssey G9 is 29% off today from Amazon, saving you a total of $400.



Amazon Echo Show

You’ve always wanted an assistant—now you’ll have one right by your side with the Echo Show. This baby does it all. You can watch movies and shows on the eight-inch HD touch screen, or listen to music on your favorite streaming service with the built-in stereo speaker. Make video calls on the front-facing camera. The Echo Show will also hook right up to all of your smart home devices so you can control them from your countertop. This machine also acts as your calendar, and you can set up reminders and timers just by talking to it. When you’re not using your Echo Show, you can use it as a digital picture frame. This device will always be working for you. Save up to 47% today.





LEGO Ideas Central Perk Building Kit



Calling all Friends fanatics and LEGO lovers! This LEGO Ideas building kit is fit with seven of your favorite Central Perk regulars, as well as all the props that make the set so special. It even includes lighting, so you can act out all the famous Central Perk scenes in LEGO edition. The set is about 1,000 pieces, making it the perfect afternoon activity during the holidays. You’ll spend at least an hour fawning over all the adorable mini props, so factor that in to your build time.



Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3

Hey, have you ever used Chrome OS? Yeah, the one that your kids used last year for virtual school. Boots up in seconds, super lightweight, and easy to use? They’re also always on sale around Black Friday, but the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is extra cool, because lookit, it has an 11-inch touchscreen that flips around to the back just like its Windows cousin the Lenovo Yoga, so its touchscreen actually makes sense! If you want a dirt cheap laptop for video calls, watching YouTube in the kitchen, or just need to replace one for your kid, this $150 savings is going to get you 100% of the way there.

Breville Vertuo Coffee & Espresso Machine

Coffee is a staple in your morning routine. Don’t let others experience you without your morning cup of caffeine. They don’t deserve that. The Breville Vertuo coffee and espresso machine can help you start your day quickly and easily. This machine brings a barista-grade brew right into your home with a single touch of a button. It heats up the water for your drink in only 15 seconds. That caffeine will be flowing in no time. The Aeroccino milk frother tops off your drinks perfectly. Save $55 today and get these quality drinks quickly at home.





kasa Smart Plug 2-Pack

You’re busy, you don’t have time to manually go around and power things on and off in your home—I get it. Besides, whatever it is you need to access, it’s just kind of far, right? These plugs are compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Echo. What’s more, you can even use them to set up auto schedules for your devices, so you can start brewing coffee while still in bed, for example, or turn off those Christmas lights next holiday season while you stay warm and toasty inside. Really, the more I think about it, the more impractical it seems to not have one of these smart plugs on every outlet. Too much? Maybe. Anyway, start smartifying your home right away while this deal is still good! Thankfully, we’ve got a Kasa Smart Plug 2-pack deal for you today to control everything using your voice or phone instead. Grab them for 37% off—just $13 to make your home a smidge smarter!





chewy flash sale



Has your dog been ignoring you? Is your cat giving you the cold shoulder? Okay, the first thing would never happen, but listen, Chewy is doing a 2-day sale right now on personalized tags, collars, and leashes and for up to 40% off you can get some adorable accessories or Dreambone dog treats for your furry friend and save a little moolah (no pun intended; there are no cow leashes here) while you do it! They’ve even got some gifts for pet parents and 30% off select goody boxes. But you had best act quickly; this sale ends in two days on November 20!



Oh and hey, while you’re here, take this promo code for 15% off vitamins, supplements, and dental care items for your li’l cuddle buddy: CHEWYWELL15

Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds

The earbud craze has been upon us for while now. It’s time to let Sony grace you with its magical earbuds. With the top of the line Sony WF-1000XM4s, the music, calls, and noise cancellation quality can’t be beat. Sony has been making headphones since 1964, so you know they’re the real deal. This set gives you eight hours of playback with noise cancelling and crystal clear sound. The speak-to-chat technology is an amazing feature that automatically reduces volume during calls. You can even use Amazon Alexa with these babies. Don’t worry about sweat or rain, because these earbuds are water resistant. Save $32 on a white or black pair today.



jimmyjane sitewide sale

JimmyJane offers a wide variety for everyone at every level of experience and comfort. There’s something special for hims, hers, and theys, from lingerie to lubricants. Grab a massage candle or a bondage kit for your next winter weekend with your snow bunny. After spending some time with their top sellers, I can say for sure you won’t be disappointed with anything you pick. Right now, grab up to 60% off sitewide in their massive Black Friday sale. These deals will run until November 25. But keep an eye here; there may be a treat a few days later.







Amazon Charts Bestsellers

If you’re looking for an influx of new reads for your Kindle library, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon is offering up to 80% off Amazon Charts bestsellers for today only, so jump on it while you can! The sale includes titles like Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (who wrote The Martian), White Fragility by Robin J. DiAngelo, and tons of your favorite romance and mystery novels. Kindle books that are usually $20 or more are less than $5 today, so don’t wait—sale ends at midnight.





Amazon Basics Space Heaters

Is winter coming? Is winter here? Has climate change damaged the planet so irreparably that winter will never come at all, or only start in February? At least it’s getting cold over here, so you may as well pick up an Amazon Basics Space Heater for up to 15% off and cozy on up in front of it. Amazon has three models on sale, and all for under $100 right now. There’s a basic silver adjustable model for just $27, and a slightly larger, but still easy-to-carry black space heater for $33. If you’re re looking for something a little more fancy, Amazon’s gray cabinet-inspired design is only $89. Just, whatever you do, don’t leave it too close to the Christmas tree this time.

pokémon BDSP

While the leaks have disappointingly confirmed many features from the widely acclaimed Pokémon Platinum Version will be absent, we’re only a few days out from the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and already the deals are coming in hot. Daily Steals, for instance, is offering $11 off both upcoming titles using the promo code SBDSPKON. The two games are faithful remakes of Pokémon Diamond Version and Pearl Version, released in 2006 for the Nintendo DS, which introduced new fan-favorite creatures to the franchise, including Piplup and Bidoof. However, a few changes have been made to the original games such as a more modern approach to the item Exp. share and the removal of HMs, or Hidden Moves. The most recent leaks even suggest Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have the toughest battle in the history of the series. We’ll see about that soon enough.

Guardians of the Galaxy Game

Square Enix just released its new adaption of Guardians of the Galaxy. Following their middling take on Marvel’s Avengers which brought on some mixed feelings about a decent single-player experience with a poor attempt at a live service game, Guardians of the Galaxy drops any and all live service elements in favor of a single player story taking on the role of solely Star-Lord. And the reviews are actually looking pretty good for it! As Captain of the Guardians, you will be making decisions regarding squabbles among the crew in a morality system not dissimilar to Mass Effect or a Telltale game.Remember that kid from the A knife! video? Scientists may finally have identified the knife he was so excited about running around with. Right now, you can pick up the Marco Almond Store Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set for $50 on Amazon. As the name and the photo suggests, the set features a gorgeous, rainbow-hued design on each blade, and that is awesome. The 14-piece set includes a chef’s knife, a slicing knife, a bread knife, a santoku knife, one utility knife, a paring knife, a steak knife, a pair of all-purpose kitchen shears (maybe the best part?), and a butcher block for storage. These glamorous stabbers come in turquoise and black, and both are offered at the 23% discount right now. Honestly, has food prep never seemed so pretty?



razer kishi controller

Cloud gaming doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon. Google Stadia celebrated its one-year anniversary by making Destiny 2 free to play a few months back (though it also just dismantled its original game development team), Amazon threw its hat in the ring with Luna, and Microsoft’s xCloud service is available to play on phones. Whether or not cloud gaming is the future of gaming, it’s certainly becoming more widely available in 2021. If you’re looking to dip your toe in, you’re going to want a proper controller setup. Razer currently has the best solution out there with the Kishi, a gamepad attachment that essentially turns your phone into a handheld system. Prime members can currently grab a Kishi for $55 at Amazon so you can try for yourself. This version is compatible with Android devices, and is designed with Microsoft’s cloud gaming service in mind. Meanwhile, the iPhone version is down to $80 right now.

beginning boutique sitewide

Right now take 20% off anything from the trendy clothing company Beginning Boutique. Grab that holiday dress you had your eye on or even a new leather jacket for winter. This Aussie female-owned online store has been going strong since 2008 and has become a favorite of many influencers and you’ve probably seen quite a few of the fashions on Instagram and TikTok. CEO Sarah Timmerman is also comminuted to donating 1% of all sales charity partners Stars Foundation and Greenfleet. Just use the code INVENTORY20 at checkout, you have two weeks to snag the perfect winter ensemble.

Renpho Portable Massage Gun

Massage guns: Isn’t it time you bought one already? If you’ve been waiting for the right time, this seems like the right now, since the Renpho Portable Massage Gun is only $80 at Amazon. that’s 43% off the regular price, and you get everything with it. With five interchangeable heads and as many massage speeds, you can customize your massage to target your key areas. It’s rechargeable, portable (like, only weighs 1.5lbs), and silent. You can use it pretty much anywhere. If you already caved and got yourself one, this would make a useful gift for someone, or even like five someones, this season.





colourpop powerpuff girls makeup

We all want to unleash our inner Blossom, Bubbles, or Buttercup PowerPuff, but without Chemical X, it can be kind of difficult. Fortunately, the ColourPop PowerPuff Girls Makeup Collection at Ulta is on sale to help us out. You can add some color to your everyday makeup looks with the ColourPop PowerPuff Girls Eyeshadow Palette for $15, marked down from $22. Or, if you’re ready to go all-out on your sparkly (or matte!) ‘90s crimefighting hero aesthetic, you can pick up the PowerPuff Girls Full Collection Set for just $80. That one includes not just makeup palettes, but three sets of themed hair clips, a dazzling bubble bar, hydrating lip masks, and more. Even better than the array of vibrant, long-lasting colors? The too-cute packaging. And at 30% off the original price, it makes an ideal gift for the makeup enthusiast(s) in your life this holiday season.



Guess, Timex, & Invicta Watches

Wristwear is a great accessory to compliment an outfit or a look you are going for. Watches are also great for telling you the time in style. You won’t have to reach into your pocket to grab your phone like all those people not wearing snazzy watches. The best thing about this deal is there is a watch for every kind of style you could possibly be looking for. Pick from formal watches all the way to rugged workwear watches. This is also a great opportunity to pick up a gift for a friend or loved one. Don’t let this deal slip right off your wrist and save up to 50% on a watch today.



Ipow Adjustable Dumbbell

If you’re finding that things are heavier since the pandemic began, it’s not some sort of existential crisis (I mean, yeah, that too)—it’s because you are not PUMPING. Luckily Ipow has these adjustable dumbbells on sale for 27% off. Get to lifting and build that muscle back up! Your body wants, no, needs to be strong, and this bad boy is just the thing to help you get there. Each dumbbell comes with 8 plates for up to 44 pounds, and a nifty rotating handle lets you change the weight in no time flat, leaving the rest behind on the tray while you get that anaerobic burn on! Want something a little smaller? No worries, they’ve got the 25-pound version on sale at that same link for $20 off.



eufy robovac x8 hybrid

Eufy makes all kinds of smart home stuff, from security cameras to scales, and their vacuum cleaners, like their other products, tend to be solid devices with digestible price tags. Their parent company, Anker, has a similar reputation. This particular robot vacuum cleaner offers not just vacuuming, but also mopping, with a 250 ml water tank that can let it mop for up to 140 minutes while vacuuming! It also shoots lasers at your stuff so it can build a map of your home and know where it is at all times. It connects to both Alexa and Google Assistant so you can holler at them to get it to clean, switch modes, or go on home. And bonus: for some reason the top of it looks like Samus Aran’s chestplate, which is almost enough for me to buy it, because I have a Metroid problem. You could wait until it goes on sale on November 25, or you could head on over to Eufy’s website right now and enter code WSAFFX8ALL to save 30% on this ‘lil helper!

prextex holiday decor

Sure, Thanksgiving isn’t quite here yet, but who cares? The holiday season is up to bat right after, and let’s be real: That’s the one that counts. Clearly you’re not alone in thinking it, since you can save up to 10% off Pretex Holiday Decor at Amazon with promo code 1074JRJS right now. They have deals on a few unique products, like this Fluffy Christmas Village Snow Blanket 3-Pack, for the decorator in you. If you (or more likely, your mom) is a seasonal pillow enthusiast, you can grab this 4-Pack of Festive Couch Pillows at an additional discount, since there’s a $2 coupon to clip. Already started shopping? Smart, since there are supply chain issues. In that case, the 12 Assorted Themed Gift Bags is a deal you’ll want to spring for. Just be sure to include the promo code at checkout, since that’s where your discount will be reflected.





the ultimate final fantasy xiv cookbook

This year, Final Fantasy XIV overtook World of Warcraft as the most popular MMORPG—a title held by WoW for over a decade. So as video game based cookbooks are releasing left and right, it only makes sense for Square Enix to capitalize on the trend too. With over 70 recipes, this might even keep you away from playing the game with how much cooking you’ll do. A lot of these recipes call for dodo, but I’m sure substituting for duck will work in a pinch. The price was $35, but now you can order the Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook for only $24. Order from GameStop for $35 and receive the cookbook with a special exclusive cover featuring Paissa Patissier.



hp pavilion gaming desktop

Building a gaming rig is pretty cool for bragging rights and all, but not everyone has the time, patience, or ability to do it, and to them I say: consider this on-sale HP Pavilion gaming PC. It’s got an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor, a base 8 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM, 256 GB SSD storage (with the option to add the ol’ spinning platter HDD for secondary storage), and AMD Radeon RX5500 graphics with 4 GB GDDR6 dedicated RAM). That’s a decent budget PC! It’s not going to blow the doors off anything, but it’ll get you started on the cheap, and it’s only marginally glowy for those who want a less amped-up RGB-laden box.



peachwood sitewide sale

If you find the seasonal woes setting in with the sun setting sooner and the weather getting colder, Peachwood has the perfect solution. Right now, engage in some self-care and combat the winter blues with a new vibe. The natural production of serotonin can turn any chilly day around. Warm up and put a smile on you or your partner’s face with 50% off any item. Just use the code GO50 at check out and instantly the savings.



This rabbit is absolutely one of my faves, and you need it now. The Rotating G Rabbit has seven vibe functions at three speeds. But it really shines in that it has a unique heating element. Designed with an optimum curve ideal for G-spot teasing. This is absolutely a high-quality vibe that is unlike any other in your collection. Expect about two hours of playtime off of one charge and use a water-based lubricant with it. The soft silicone warms up quickly, so take a little extra time on your first outings to find what works for you.

