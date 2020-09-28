Clear Your Brain Fog and Give These Independent Coffee Brands a Shot

Photo : Pixabay

Can you imagine life without coffee? For those of us who barely function without ample caffeinated refreshments, it might be impossible to imagine summer without a crisp cold brew, the autumn leaves without the scent of pumpkin spice, or morning without a hot cup of java.

Thankfully, the coffee market is absolutely plentiful, and we don’t have to rely on just Maxwell House and Folgers these days. There are plenty of great independent brands that are trying to get their products into the hands of new coffee aficionados. Here are six great coffee varieties that you ought to try.

Some people want the same coffee every single day, and that’s totally fair: you know what works for you. But if you’re on the hunt for something new and different, or don’t mind being challenged by unfamiliar tastes and sensations on a regular basis, then maybe Atlas Coffee Club is for you.



Atlas will send you a new bag of coffee every month (or twice monthly), sourced from various places around the globe, each with a detailed description of its origins and flavor profile. Hey, it might not exactly replace whatever trips you might’ve planned before this hellish pandemic took hold, but it’s something.

Better yet, Atlas Coffee Club is currently offering a free bag of coffee for new subscribers when you use the promo code AtlasCoffeeDay20. Just pay the shipping and you can try it for yourself—and cancel anytime if you’re not satisfied.

Cold brew: the sweeter, smoother, and more flavorful cousin of traditionally brewed coffee. This coarse ground roast is from Stone Street Coffee Company. They’re a specialty small-batch roaster located in Brooklyn with fresh beans for a cold brew that’s less bitter and a lot more fun. Bear in mind, however, you will need a cold brew iced coffee maker if you don’t have one already.



Classic whole beans make perfect for a hot cup in the morning or night. BLK & Bold source the best ingredients to do just that. This medium roast is a favorite of their customers with several of them noting how just the aroma of the open bag will fill the room. With the motto of ‘Where Coffee Meets Community,” these brewers (Pernell and Rod) proudly contribute 5% of their profits to support youth causes both locally in Des Moines and nationally.

I love Copper Cow! These pour-over pouches pack all the power of caffeine without the fuss over process or having to wait for brewing. This Cali based women-owned business brings you barista-quality goods in no time. With the packets being portable you can bring them anywhere. Just tear, hang, pour, and enjoy. This coffee and creamer combo is a great introduction to a great company.



Dark roast allows for a rich and full body of flavor and Red Bay Coffee’s East Fourteenth does that and more. This award-winner incorporates hints of blackberry, dark chocolate, and dates into this blend. Red Bay is another California company and they source top-notch ingredients from sustainable farms in East Africa. This Tanzanian roast is an homage to the past and present of Oakland’s wide-reaching cultures. One customer notes, “[Red Bay is] very smooth with no bitterness or aftertaste.” Sounds like founder Keba Konte is onto something.

Single brew machines are perfect if you live on your own and don’t want to waist grounds on making too much coffee. K-cups help solve this and Grounds & Hounds have tasty ones at that. The Chicago company uses full-flavored small-batch roasted beans to brew beverages as complex as your pooch. This blend is for your morning stroll with Fido and has notes of sweet cherry, caramel, cocoa, and toasted nuts. They are 100% Keurig compatible and brew correctly every time. The best thing about the company is they donate 20% of all profits to rescue organizations to help pups get a second chance.