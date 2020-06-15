Clear Your Brain Fog and Give These Independent Coffee Brands a Shot

Photo : Pixabay

Coffee can make the world go round for some people. For those of us who run on caffeinated refreshments, it’s hard to imagine summer without cold brew, fall without pumpkin spice, dessert without espresso, and of course morning without hot java. Coffee’s not all just Maxwell House and Folgers; in fact, there are a ton of independent sellers looking to get their products into the hands of a new and wider audience. Here we’ve rounded up the five best coffee varieties from five stellar coffee crews.

For Cold Brew

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Cold brew: the sweeter, smoother, and more flavorful cousin of traditionally brewed coffee. This coarse ground roast is from Stone Street Coffee Company. They’re a specialty small-batch roaster located in Brooklyn with fresh beans for a cold brew that’s less bitter and a lot more fun. Bear in mind, however, you will need a cold brew iced coffee maker if you don’t have one already.



The Whole Bean Option

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Classic whole beans make perfect for a hot cup in the morning or night. BLK & Bold source the best ingredients to do just that. This medium roast is a favorite of their customers with several of them noting how just the aroma of the open bag will fill the room. With the motto of ‘Where Coffee Meets Community,” these brewers (Pernell and Rod) proudly contribute 5% of their profits to support youth causes both locally in Des Moines and nationally.

The Pour-Over Pick

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I love Copper Cow! These pour-over pouches pack all the power of caffeine without the fuss over process or having to wait for brewing. This Cali based women-owned business brings you barista-quality goods in no time. With the packets being portable you can bring them anywhere. Just tear, hang, pour, and enjoy. This coffee and creamer combo is a great introduction to a great company.



The Dark Roast Decision

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Dark roast allows for a rich and full body of flavor and Red Bay Coffee’s East Fourteenth does that and more. This award-winner incorporates hints of blackberry, dark chocolate, and dates into this blend. Red Bay is another California company and they source top-notch ingredients from sustainable farms in East Africa. This Tanzanian roast is an homage to the past and present of Oakland’s wide-reaching cultures. One customer notes, “[Red Bay is] very smooth with no bitterness or aftertaste.” Sounds like founder Keba Konte is onto something.

The K-Cup Contender

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Single brew machines are perfect if you live on your own and don’t want to waist grounds on making too much coffee. K-cups help solve this and Grounds & Hounds have tasty ones at that. The Chicago company uses full-flavored small-batch roasted beans to brew beverages as complex as your pooch. This blend is for your morning stroll with Fido an d has notes of sweet cherry, caramel, cocoa, and toasted nuts. They are 100% Keurig compatible and brew correctly every time. The best thing about the company is they donate 20% of all profits to rescue organizations to help pups get a second chance.