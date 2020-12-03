Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Top Product: Lively Root Holiday Wreath | $66 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

I have to be honest with you, I’ve never decorated for Christmas. My Christmas has been full of looking at other people’s decorations, but this year, I wanted to change things up. Christmas is my favorite holiday of the year and I’m looking forward to adding some of the warmth into my humble abode. Browsing through holiday decorations can be overwhelming, there are so many options to choose from. I’ve sorted through the chaos, finding the best decor to brighten your abode and flood you with the holiday spirit.

Image : Lively Root

The Lively Root Juniper & Cedar holiday wreath is exactly what you, and I, need to brighten our doors and bring in the holiday spirit without much fuss. The wreath is not a plastic decoration, it’s made to order with *fresh* noble fir, juniper, and cedar to bring the scent of the holidays to your doorstep, as well as the beauty of holiday greenery. Plus, in the spirit of the season, Lively Root is offering 20% off when you clip the on-page coupon.

Image : Bed Bath & Beyond

This cherry picker holding up Santa is just plain cute! The pickup truck is full of thoughtful touches, like the elf in the driver’s seat and Santa is holding the tree topping star. This whimsical addition to your Christmas tree is going to light up your face every single time you catch a glance and give you something to talk about during your family Zoom calls.

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

What better way to commemorate the circus of a year we’ve had than with a toilet paper ornament to remember it by every year when you decorate? Old World Christmas ornaments are hand-crafted and truly works of art, you can find pretty much anything your heart desires for your tree. My wife and I fell in love with the tortoise, cat, and kitchen aid ornaments, all symbolizing our little family and our milestones this year. We got married and were gifted our first KitchenAid, and of course, our pets just have to be showcased on the tree.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Macy’s uses special technology to make this Nordic spruce tabletop tree feel and look extremely realistic. If a full-size tree is not in the cards for you this year, this one will certainly make your home feel like the holidays, and it’s not too shabby either. Outfitted with a burlap base, it holds 50 pre-strung energy-efficient LED lights that are energy-efficient and on a timer for 6 hours ON and 18 hours OFF.



Image : Ornament Anchor

Ornament Anchor was created by Ayaan Naqvi, a 12-year-old boy who was tired of ornaments falling off the tree. If you, too, treasure the ornaments you hang, you absolutely must buy yourself a pack of Ornament Anchors to keep them, safely, attached to your Christmas tree.



Image : Bed Bath & Beyond

Haven’t added lights because you’re worried about driving up your electric bill? These cordless microlights are the perfect twinkling addition to your windows, wreath, or even to decorate your tree (might need a few sets for that). The 60-count set is available in traditional holiday green and in a glamorous white suitable for all year use.



Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

Your tablescape wouldn’t be complete without this glamorous sleigh. Complete with LED lights, it lends a romantic glow and acts as a conversation starter. It’s also versatile and easily moveable from the table to your mantle, making it the perfect holiday decor.

Image : Greetabl

Family can feel so far away this holiday season as we stay secluded to keep everyone safe. Greetabl makes custom ornaments with photos of family members, fur babies, or whoever you need to keep close to your heart right now. Both are fabulous momentos for the tree.

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

If you don’t have the energy or will to decorate this year, I understand. It’s a tough year, and getting into a holiday mood is far from easy. So take the easier route and get yourself a few holiday-friendly masks and let the Santa hats and ho, ho, hos lift your spirits. To sweeten the pot, these are easily some of the best fitting masks on the market right now. And if you can’t afford them, Rafi Nova offers a pay what you can option as well.