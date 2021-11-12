Starting today, Best Buy is knocking down a number of its prices. It’s sort of a part Veteran’s Day sale event part early Black Friday sales event since that’s a thing this year (re: global supply chain issues) so take a look below as we’ve curated some of the best deals you can get from Best Buy between now and Sunday, November 14.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go | $550-$700
The Surface Laptop Go is an exceptional piece of hardware—giving you a 12.4" touch screen, an Intel 10th Generation Core i5 processor, and 8GB of memory. They are $150 off this weekend which means you can get the 128GB one for $550 or the 256GB on for $700.
Samsung Odyssey 24” Curved Gaming Monitor | $150
In the market for a new gaming monitor? The Samsung Odyssey CRG5 Series gaming monitor gives you a refresh rate of 144Hz on a curved 24" display. With a horizontal viewing angle of 178°, you’ll feel surrounded by the action. Save $130 through the weekend.
Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness & Health Tracker | $130
Track data of your own health and fitness is a great first step to making a positive change in your lifestyle habits. Seeing your stats related to activity, sleep, and stress gives you a more detailed and focused look into your own health and fitness—helping you identify what needs to change as well as allowing you to see real, measurable progress on your journey. The Fitbit Charge 5 is $50 off this weekend and you can get it in graphite, platinum, or soft gold.
Samsung 70” 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV | $600
Looking to upgrade your living room TV? Samsung has a Crystal 4K UHD display for $150 off at Best Buy through the weekend. HDR, 60Hz, with PurColor that supports millions of shades of color. Smart TV features powered by Tizen so you can access all your favorite apps and streaming services right from your TV.
Insignia 58" 4K UHD Smart Fire TV | $350
As expected, Best Buy’s own brand of smart TV is on part of the weekend sales event. You can get yourself a 58" Insignia 4K Smart Fire TV for $230 off. That brings the price down to just $350 which is absurdly low for a 4K TV of that size.