Starting today, Best Buy is knocking down a number of its prices. It’s sort of a part Veteran’s Day sale event part early Black Friday sales event since that’s a thing this year (re: global supply chain issues) so take a look below as we’ve curated some of the best deals you can get from Best Buy between now and Sunday, November 14.

Advertisement

The Surface Laptop Go is an exceptional piece of hardware—giving you a 12.4" touch screen, an Intel 10th Generation Core i5 processor, and 8GB of memory. They are $150 off this weekend which means you can get the 128GB one for $550 or the 256GB on for $700.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $150 Microsoft Surface Laptop Go - 128GB Sleek Style and Performance

12.4" Touch-Screen - Intel 10th Generation Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 128GB Solid State Drive - Platinum Buy for $550 at Best Buy

G/O Media may get a commission Save $150 Microsoft Surface Laptop Go - 256GB Sleek Style and Performance

12.4" Touch-Screen - Intel 10th Generation Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 256GB Solid State Drive - Platinum Buy for $700 at Best Buy

G/O Media may get a commission 10% Off Do or Drink Party Game Truth or dare on booze

It’s just like truth or dare, but you’ll actually want to play—because with every card comes a challenge that gets you and your friends more and more tipsy. Buy for $27 at Do or Drink Use the promo code INV10

In the market for a new gaming monitor? The Samsung Odyssey CRG5 Series gaming monitor gives you a refresh rate of 144Hz on a curved 24" display. With a horizontal viewing angle of 178°, you’ll feel surrounded by the action. Save $130 through the weekend.

Advertisement

Track data of your own health and fitness is a great first step to making a positive change in your lifestyle habits. Seeing your stats related to activity, sleep, and stress gives you a more detailed and focused look into your own health and fitness—helping you identify what needs to change as well as allowing you to see real, measurable progress on your journey. The Fitbit Charge 5 is $50 off this weekend and you can get it in graphite, platinum, or soft gold.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $50 Fitbit - Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker - Graphite Do What's Best for Your Body

Fitbit Charge 5 + Premium connects the dots between your activity, sleep and stress so you can make the best decisions for your body, mind and health. Buy for $130 at Best Buy

G/O Media may get a commission Save $50 Fitbit - Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker - Platinum Do What's Best for Your Body

Fitbit Charge 5 + Premium connects the dots between your activity, sleep and stress so you can make the best decisions for your body, mind and health. Buy for $130 at Best Buy

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Save $50 Fitbit - Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker - Soft Gold Do What's Best for Your Body

Fitbit Charge 5 + Premium connects the dots between your activity, sleep and stress so you can make the best decisions for your body, mind and health. Buy for $130 at Best Buy

Advertisement

Looking to upgrade your living room TV? Samsung has a Crystal 4K UHD display for $150 off at Best Buy through the weekend. HDR, 60Hz, with PurColor that supports millions of shades of color. Smart TV features powered by Tizen so you can access all your favorite apps and streaming services right from your TV.



G/O Media may get a commission Save $150 Samsung - 70” Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV Crystal Processor 4K

Get enhanced smart capabilities with the TU6985. Crystal Processor 4K automatically upscales your favorite movies, TV shows and sports events to 4K. Buy for $600 at Best Buy

Advertisement

As expected, Best Buy’s own brand of smart TV is on part of the weekend sales event. You can get yourself a 58" Insignia 4K Smart Fire TV for $230 off. That brings the price down to just $350 which is absurdly low for a 4K TV of that size.