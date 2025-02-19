Run to Best Buy this Week for Huge Deals On Samsung, Apple, LG and More

The holidays may be over, but that doesn’t mean you should lose out on these holiday level deals at Best Buy. This week (Monday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 23), Best Buy is having huge sales on some of their best sellers. The tech retailer’s featured deals include up to $500 off select OLED TVs, like this brand new 48" LG B4 OLED, currently down to just $600. Or if you’ve been on the hunt for the best headphones to liven up your listening, you can score the Beats Studio Pro for just $299. If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you can score an Apple Macbook for up to $500 off, or splurge and order the brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ for as low as $600 with trade-in – some seriously great deals you won’t want to miss!

Top Deals and Exclusive Member Deals | Best Buy

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There are tons more deals on products across gaming, mobile devices, wearable tech, best selling TVs and more. The best part – pun 1000% intended – is My Best Buy Plus™ and My Best Buy Total™ members get extra perks on top of featured deals. After you’ve snagged the best deals, give yourself some love, either for the foresight you had in signing up for a Best Buy membership years ago or for today being the day you realize how much you need one. If only your boss would give you this Monday off to commemorate something so special.