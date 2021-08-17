Top Pick: Disney Villainous | $34 | Amazon

It’s been a while since board game nights were safe to have inside your home. But we’re finally reaching a point where it might soon be okay for you and a few of your vaccinated friends to have a small gathering indoors. If your friend group is one of the lucky ones to already have a vaccine—or you’re just eagerly preparing for the day you are—these are some of the best games for a small group of people to play together.

I don’t know about you but ever since Cruella came out, I’ve been geeking out on Disney villains . And why not celebrate my newfound fandom by purchasing a new board game? Disney Villainous features a share of iconic Disney villains, including Maleficent, Ursula, and Captain Hook. Plus, players get to pit them against their respective film’s protagonists. It’s a super fun game with easy-to-read instructions and was even won the Game of the Year honor at the 2019 TOTY Awards.

Finally back in stock! It’s Back to the Future’s Back in Time board game! Celebrate the 35th anniversary of the classic franchise with Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and Jennifer Parker. Hop in the DeLorean for another adventure! This board game is based on the major movie plot, following the gang’s race against time as they battle Biff and his gang.

Starring one of the most badass breakout characters of the early 2000s’ Flash cartoon Homestar Runner, Trogdor is a board game starring the burninator himself, Trogdor. In this game, players all work together, taking turns playing as Trogdor, to burn down tiles, cottages, and peasants, while avoiding knights and archers. Players win when they have burninated the countryside, the peasants, and the thatched roof cottages.

If Clue is a little too straightforward for you, maybe you’d prefer a murder mystery that’s a little more abstract. In Mysterium, one player is the ghost of a murdered character, and must use surreal, dream-like artwork cards to convey who killed them, where it happened, and what weapon they used. The game can get very open to interpretation at times, which makes it all the more interesting to see how your friends’ minds work.

Are you a Marvel superfan? Let the Marvel Universe take over your next board game night with the original Splendor board game! This updated version of a classic game will leave Marvel fans enthralled. For those playing this game for the first time, note that it is fun, easy, and intuitive. Team up with your favorite superheroes to prevent Thanos from ending the world!

Who’s watched Lord of the Rings more times than they can count? Well, this is the perfect game for you! It’s Risk: The Lord of The Rings Trilogy Edition. This super detailed board game from Hasbro features a detailed map of Middle Earth. Plus, it comes with over 100 cards, including Territory cards, A dventure cards, and Battalions.

Note that this game can be played with two to four players and is designed for ages 10 and up.

This story was originally published by Eric Ravenscraft on 03/16/2021 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 08/17/2021.