18% off Benjilock Fingerprint Padlock | $41 | Amazon



Having a million keys for a million things can be a headache . Keeping track of where they are and where they go is such a hassle. And those keys often protect very important things. Let the Benjilock Fingerprint Padlock help easily protect your precious goods. Save 18% to snag the world’s first traditional rechargeable padlock with fingerprint technology. Use it at the gym, on bags, at school, or at work. It can store up to ten fingerprints so you can share them with a pal or loved one. It’s rechargeable and easy to program . It’s built to withstand all kinds of prying and picking. It’ll change your life and your keychain.