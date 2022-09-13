Starlight Bundle | $10 or more | Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle has partnered with the Starlight Children’s Foundation for his seriously sweet bundle! For $10 or more, you can help hospitalized kids get access to video games—and get some sweet games for yourself too. This bundle includes Lego Star Wars - The Complete Saga, which features Legoified versions of Star Wars episodes I through IV. Or, become Darth Vader’s apprentice in The Force Unleashed, and learn revelations about the vastness of the galaxy. That’s just the beginning—check out the 1993 LucasArts game Day of the Tentacle Remastered, and 14 other games in the pack! When you do good for the Starlight Children’s Foundation, you get to game good too! Check it out at Humble Bundle.