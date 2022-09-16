Octopath Traveller II (Nintendo Switch) | $60 | Amazon

Octopath Traveller II (PS4) | $60 | Amazon

Octopath Traveller II (PS5) | $60 | Amazon

The sequel to Octopath Traveller was announced earlier this week and is available for pre-order. The original game featured a rich story with a fun cast of characters along with engaging turn-based combat. H owever, the real star of the show is the art direction. The series uses a hybrid of 3D and 2D pixel art to make something truly unique and bea utiful. Octopath Traveller and Octopath Traveller II look like how you remember Super Nintendo JRPGs looking when you first played them. The game will be arriving on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 on February 24, 2023.