Become Your Own Music Producer With Orba 2, Now 20% Off for Prime Day

We love any chance to exercise our creativity, especially when there’s a fun gadget involved. But nothing prepared us to enjoy this one — Orba 2 from Artiphon — so much. It’s an all-in-one synthesizer, looper, and universal musical instrument that lets you create songs in seconds while on the go. Any time you get inspired, Orba 2 can help you capture and develop a musical idea into something more, all in a palm-sized package. And for a limited time, you can get one for 20% off during this year’s Prime Big Deal Days — just $120.

Orba 2 | 20% off | Artiphon

Orba 2 is incredibly intuitive, and it doesn’t require any musical knowledge or skill to use. It lets you record loops in real time and add effects based on the way you move and shake the device itself. You can also capture or import samples to integrate into your compositions using the Orba app. Get this gadget and explore the infinite possibilities of creating your own music, all for 20% off during Prime Big Deal Days.