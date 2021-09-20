FoxPrint Princess Castle Play Tent | $21 | Amazon



You ever have dreams of being a princess when you were little, but then grew up instead to be an actuary? Happens more than you think. Well now you can live you best princess life while still estimating financial risks and returns for your clients. Just get this $21 princess castle play tent and set it up in the corner of your apartment. Now, you may be thinking this is too small. That this is a toy meant for children. While, yes, this is true, it’s surprisingly larger than you might think. Roughly 3.5 ft in diameter and reaches to almost 4.5 ft tall. You could probably get away with sitting crisscross applesauce, computer on your lap with a small pillow behind you for lumbar support. You may not be able to feel a pea under that pillow, but you will feel your feet go numb for sitting like that 8 hours a day. Hey, that’s just part of being a princess who works from home.