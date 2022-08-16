Sony Bravia XR 85-Inch 4K TV | $4498 | Amazon



A good TV is a hard thing to beat. It’s at the core of most of our homes now, because we all love watching TV, streaming films, or just gaming. A lot of people even use their TVs to stream podcasts and music too, so they’re more important than ever. Well, if you’ve been waiting for a good excuse to buy a monstrosity as a new TV, then this Sony Bravia XR 85-Inch 4K TV is 18% off at $4498. This 4K 85-inch TV uses intelligent processing to make sure colors look better than ever, have mini LEDs for better contrast alongside the XR Backlight Master Drive, can access a plethora of different streaming services as a hub, and even boosts how good your PS5 can look too.