Meepo Shuffle Electric Skateboard | $424 | Amazon

Sure, scooters are all the rage at the moment, but do you remember skateboarding? We remember because we’re all old (I’m dragging everyone down with me). This Meepo Shuffle Electric Skateboard is down to $424 today, and it’s ideal for urban travel. It can hit speeds of 29 mph, can travel up to 11 miles on one charge, and can climb hills, works on grass, and is ideal for inner-city journeys. It also charges in 28 minutes with an 8A charger, is waterproof up to IPX6, and has four different modes as well.