The Microsoft Excel for Accounting Expert Bundle | $29 | StackSocial

It’s time to learn the intricacies and more advanced stuff you can do in Microsoft Excel, particularly when it comes to accounting. StackSocial has a bundle of six different courses on sale for just $29. This course will cover transactions for common data input forms, setting up worksheet, opening balances, subledgers, entering the first month of transactions, entering data to track current month and YTD information, bank reconciliations, and how to adjust entries in financial statements. Start your journey now into doing your own accounting work.