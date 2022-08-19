Somic Cat Ear Gaming Headset | $ 64 | Amazon



For some people, gaming is all about getting your score up, becoming better, ending up as a pro, burning out after two years, retiring at the ripe old age of 19, and then finding yourself in a constant existential crisis for the rest of your life. For others though, gaming is about being cute, and these Somic Cat Ear Gaming Headset are down to $64 today , which is 20% off, so they’re purrfect for it. This wireless gaming headset has a good connection for low latency no matter what it’s linked to, features virtual surround sound for pin-drop awareness, has a retractable rotatable microphone, has RGB lighting effects, and has adorable cat ears. Honestly, there’s not much else to say about it really, just buy them and be cute.