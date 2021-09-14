Biomutant (XBO/XSX) | $40 | Microsoft

Explore a post apocalyptic open-world while combining Kung-Fu melee with shooting combat and mutant abilities. Also, you’re a cat. Or maybe you’re a raccoon. It’s some kind of rodent I think. It’s almost all rodents at once. Well, Biomutant sure stands out as having an interesting look and feel to its world. You can download it for Xbox One or Xbox Series X for only $20. The game only came out a few months ago and is already 33% off. So go ahead and reap the rewards of waiting by saving $20.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 07/27/2021 and updated with new information on 09/14/2021.