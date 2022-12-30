NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan | $15 | StackSocial
Ever look at a cool plant and think, “Huh, I wonder what kind of plant that is?” Me too, mate. Well, now you and I don’t need to guess. The NatureID app is an AI-based digital tool not just to help identify plants but also can be used to diagnose plant diseases and promote plant health. NatureID can recognize over 14,000 types of plants just by taking a picture within the app. StackSocial is offering a lifetime subscription to the app’s service for 75% off. That’s a lifetime of being able to log cool plants for just $15.