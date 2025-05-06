Become a Doom Expert Before Doom: The Dark Ages Drops Next Week for $28

Doom: The Dark Ages is right around the corner. This marks the third game since the series was rebooted back in 2016 and is looking to be an all-timer for folks who love to bash in demon skulls. The new one has the Doomslayer fighting through hordes of hellspawn in a medieval war against Hell.
If you are unfamiliar with the series or just haven’t had the chance to sit down with a Doom game, we’ve got great news. Humble Bundle has a new Doom & Wolfenstein Mayhem game bundle, which includes different games, DLC, and coupons from both series’ history.
Doom + Wolfenstein Mayhem Game Bundle | $28 | Humble Bundle
- Doom (2016)
- Doom Eternal
- Doom Eternal: Year One Pass
- Doom + Doom II
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Doom VFR
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
Additionally, you’ll receive 10% off coupon for your choice of Doom: The Dark Ages standard or premium edition. You’ll even get a $10 coupon for almost anything from the IGN store.
The bundle is pay what you want, but if you spend at least $28, you’ll receive every item in the list plus the coupons. All game codes are redeemable on Steam.
Doom: The Dark Ages comes out next week on Thursday, May 15.