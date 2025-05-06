About
PC Gaming

Become a Doom Expert Before Doom: The Dark Ages Drops Next Week for $28

Slay your way through Doom's hellish history with this bundle of Doom and Wolfenstein games.

By
Joe Tilleli
Image for article titled Become a Doom Expert Before Doom: The Dark Ages Drops Next Week for $28
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Doom: The Dark Ages is right around the corner. This marks the third game since the series was rebooted back in 2016 and is looking to be an all-timer for folks who love to bash in demon skulls. The new one has the Doomslayer fighting through hordes of hellspawn in a medieval war against Hell.

If you are unfamiliar with the series or just haven’t had the chance to sit down with a Doom game, we’ve got great news. Humble Bundle has a new Doom & Wolfenstein Mayhem game bundle, which includes different games, DLC, and coupons from both series’ history.

Doom + Wolfenstein Mayhem Game Bundle | $28 | Humble Bundle

  • Doom (2016)
  • Doom Eternal
  • Doom Eternal: Year One Pass
  • Doom + Doom II
  • Doom 3
  • Doom 64
  • Doom VFR
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood
  • Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot

Additionally, you’ll receive 10% off coupon for your choice of Doom: The Dark Ages standard or premium edition. You’ll even get a $10 coupon for almost anything from the IGN store.

Advertisement

The bundle is pay what you want, but if you spend at least $28, you’ll receive every item in the list plus the coupons. All game codes are redeemable on Steam.

Doom: The Dark Ages comes out next week on Thursday, May 15.