Become a Doom Expert Before Doom: The Dark Ages Drops Next Week for $28

Doom: The Dark Ages is right around the corner. This marks the third game since the series was rebooted back in 2016 and is looking to be an all-timer for folks who love to bash in demon skulls. The new one has the Doomslayer fighting through hordes of hellspawn in a medieval war against Hell.

If you are unfamiliar with the series or just haven’t had the chance to sit down with a Doom game, we’ve got great news. Humble Bundle has a new Doom & Wolfenstein Mayhem game bundle, which includes different games, DLC, and coupons from both series’ history.

Doom + Wolfenstein Mayhem Game Bundle | $28 | Humble Bundle

Doom (2016)



Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal: Year One Pass

Doom + Doom II

Doom 3

Doom 64

Doom VFR

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot

Additionally, you’ll receive 10% off coupon for your choice of Doom: The Dark Ages standard or premium edition. You’ll even get a $10 coupon for almost anything from the IGN store.

Advertisement

The bundle is pay what you want, but if you spend at least $28, you’ll receive every item in the list plus the coupons. All game codes are redeemable on Steam.

Doom: The Dark Ages comes out next week on Thursday, May 15.