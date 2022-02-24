Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) | $1,080 | Amazon



Not sure where to look for a good gaming laptop? Well, start here with the Acer Nitro 5. The screen is 1080p which should be fine at that size and it runs at 144Hz getting you a high frame rate in a portable package. Packed with an Intel Core i7 and an RTX 3050 Ti, you shouldn’t have a problem playing most games so long as the graphics aren’t pumped up to the maximum. It’s got a memory of 16GB and its 1TB SSD will give you ample storage for all your games. The rig’s $120 off right now bringing it to $1,080—not a bad price at all for a gaming laptop of these specs.