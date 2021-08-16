Burt’s Bees Dog Wipes (300 ct) | $39 | Amazon



Dogs are the best, but that doesn’t mean they are always the cleanest. Totally not their fault; they were built to explore. It’s our job as fur parents to make sure we keep them clean and happy. If, like me, you have an adventurous pooch, dog wipes are always at the ready. Today grab 300 (or 6 packs) of doggy wipes from Burt’s Bees for just $39. Normally, these are $55, so this is a great deal if you have a messy doggo or multiple ones.

These are great for cleaning furry faces after meals or wiping away tears if you have a fussy pupper. The wipes help quickly get rid of a smelly situation or dirt, mud, and whatnot. These are also a wonderful option for in-between bathtime. Because it’s Bert’s, you know they’re made with natural ingredients like their go-to honey. That element actually works as a natural cleanser, so it helps keeps coats clean and rich in all the oils it still needs. They can be used from the top of the nose to the tip of the tail. And paws! Oh, the paws are always what needs cleaning in my house. Bert’s wipes are pH balanced and are safe for even puppies. They are also veterinarian recommended and free of any scent, sulfates, or chemicals and won’t harm your fur baby in any way.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.